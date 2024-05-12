OPINION

Phil Gifford runs through his talking points from the latest round of Super Rugby Pacific.

Mark Twain would understand

After stories appeared saying he had died, great American writer Mark Twain said “the report of my death was an exaggeration”.

For a dying competition, Super Rugby Pacific, at both ends of the country, had a massive weekend.

At Eden Park, 26,000 people saw a great game, as the Blues went top of the table after edging the Hurricanes 31-27.

In Dunedin, the Highlanders held their nerve, and to the delight of a home crowd of 20,000, beat the Crusaders 32-29.

Two exciting, well-attended matches doesn’t mean rugby’s issues with rules, player numbers, safety, money and administrative problems all vanish.

But the Auckland and Dunedin thrillers were a huge reminder of why the game is worth fighting for, in the boardroom and on the ground.

If that’s the preview, imagine the big show

We saw a match-up at Eden Park that I believe will be repeated in the final. The Canes have been hugely impressive all season but the Blues showed a composure they haven’t managed for two decades.

At the heart of their success was captain Patrick Tuipulotu. His intelligence and character shine through off the field, where he speaks with insight and grace.

On the field, he’s a beast, seeking out the painful, dark areas of the game where only the brave venture.

In a charming story in 2019, the Herald’s Simon Wilson wrote about how he had coached a team that included the 12-year-old Tuipulotu, describing him as “a quiet boy, very polite, tall for his age without standing out, who you could see had reservations about pain - receiving it and inflicting it”.

Those reservations overcome, Tuipulotu’s been an All Black since 2014 but is still only 31, the prime of life for an international lock.

If the Blues win the title in 2024, it will be a measure of how much they’re mirroring Tuipulotu’s attitude by playing for each other, not for personal glory.

Maybe age is just a number

The Canes had a special leader, too, in 33-year-old Brad Shields, who spent five years playing in England and France, including a brief spell of test rugby for England.

He’s returned with the shrewdness that time in the forward-dominated northern competitions imparts but what you might not have expected is his vigour and pace.

His seventh-minute dive through a lineout maul for a try involved quick reflexes and explosiveness a teenage player would be proud to own.

Seizing the day

Harry Plummer was a commanding figure at first five-eighths for the Blues. Tactically, he was impeccable, and his goal-kicking was a key factor in his team’s victory.

Plummer’s filled both first and second five-eighths positions for the Blues and has never been anything but consistent.

But given the blazing form of Bryce Heem at second five-eighths, the Blues now have the slightly unexpected luxury, when Stephen Perofeta returns from his shoulder injury, of already having a smooth-running inside back combination.

Revisiting glory days

There were echoes of great past battles in the southern derby in Dunedin: a big crowd, wildly excited scarfies and a game in which the Highlanders broke red-and-black hearts with a thoroughly deserved victory.

The Highlanders edged the Crusaders in Dunedin. Photo / Photosport

Man of the match was the Highlanders’ first five-eighths, 21-year-old Cam Millar, who has a background so perfect for the heritage of the blue, yellow and maroon jersey he was wearing, you couldn’t make it up.

Southland roots? He started high school in Gore. Otago? He finished school at Otago Boys’ High.

On Saturday night, Millar was a kicking machine. Every time it seemed the Crusaders might claw their way back, the Landers would opt for a kick at goal from a penalty. Up would step Millar, and before he even started his run in to kick, you could jot down another three points for his team.

For the Crusaders, there was a stunning return from Codie Taylor. If every forward in red and black had imposed himself on the game in every aspect as Taylor did, from jinking runs to fierce defence, the men from Christchurch would have been unstoppable.

Grim days in St Albans

These are tough times for the Crusaders. Their next two games are against the Brumbies in Canberra and the Blues in Christchurch. Every star would need to align to give them a mathematical chance of finishing eighth (currently held by the Fijian Drua) and making the playoffs. In blunt and more realistic terms, they’re playing now for pride, not playoffs.

You want a local derby?

The Chiefs efficiently dispatched Moana Pasifika 43-7 and remain firmly locked into the top four. To finish the round robin, they have two massive games.

The Canes will be in Hamilton on Friday, May 24, and in the last round, the Chiefs play the Blues at Eden Park on King’s Birthday weekend, Saturday, June 1. The run to the knockout games offers some huge clashes.