Damian McKenzie returns for the Chiefs this week. Photo / Photosport

Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series: Super Rugby Selections.

Each Wednesday, you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby: who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.

Hurricanes team to face Moana Pasifika

A new-look Hurricanes side will run out to host Moana Pasifika at Sky Stadium on Friday night, with 11 changes to the starting XV.

Brad Shields (blindside flanker), Kini Naholo (left wing), Bailyn Sullivan (centre) and Justin Sangster (lock) are the only four returning to the starting lineup from last weekend’s squad, with Raymond Tuputupu (hooker) and Siale Lauaki (tighthead prop) named for their maiden starts for the Hurricanes.

James O’Reilly (hooker), Jordi Viljoen (halfback) and Salesi Rayasi (outside back) return to the bench. Jordie Barrett, T.J. Perenara, Josh Moorby, Ruben Love and Brett Cameron are all out of the squad, while Asafo Aumua, Jacob Devery, Cam Roigard, James Tucker, Caleb Delany and Billy Proctor remain unavailable for selection.

Kickoff: Friday 7.05pm at Sky Stadium.

1. Pouri Rakete-Stones

2. Raymond Tuputupu

3. Siale Lauaki

4. Justin Sangster

5. Ben Grant

6. Brad Shields (c)

7. Du’Plessis Kirifi

8. Devan Flanders

9. Richard Judd

10. Aidan Morgan

11. Kini Naholo

12. Peter Umaga-Jensen

13. Bailyn Sullivan

14. Daniel Sinkinson

15. Harry Godfrey

Reserves:

16. James O’Reilly

17. Xavier Numia

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Isaia Walker-Leawere

20. Peter Lakai

21. Jordi Viljoen

22. Riley Higgins

23. Salesi Rayasi

Moana Pasifika team to face Hurricanes

Julian Savea returns to the starting side for Moana Pasifika to face his former team in Wellington on Friday night.

Savea played 153 games for the Hurricanes, but will be playing against them for the first time. His return is one of a number of changes made by the side, with Samiuela Moli starting at hooker, and Sione Mafielo (tighthead) and Abraham Pole (loosehead) the props.

Tom Savage is back in the starting line-up at lock, with Jacob Norris and Sione Havili Talitui both returning to the loose trio at blindside and openside respectively.

Kickoff: Friday 7.05pm at Sky Stadium.

1. Abraham Pole

2. Samiuela Moli

3. Sione Mafileo

4. Tom Savage

5. Allan Craig

6. Jacob Norris

7. Sione Havili Talitui (c)

8. Lotu Inisi

9. Jonathan Taumateine

10. William Havili

11. Neria Fomai

12. Julian Savea

13. Henry Taefu

14. Fine Inisi

15. Danny Toala

Reserves:

16. Sama Malolo

17. Tevita Langi (team debut)

18. Sekope Kepu

19. Ola Tauelangi

20. Alamanda Motuga

21. Aisea Halo

22. Christian Leali’ifano

23. Anzelo Tuitavuki

Chiefs team to face Melbourne Rebels

Damian McKenzie (first five-eighths), Shaun Stevenson (fullback), Aidan Ross (loosehead prop), Emoni Narawa (right wing), Cortez Ratima (halfback) and George Dyer (tighthead prop) all return for the Chiefs this weekend as they head to Melbourne to visit the Rebels.

The sextet will all return to the starting line-up, with Kaylum Boshier also moving back into the run-on side at openside flanker after coming off the bench last week, while Etene Nanai-Seturo shifts back onto the left wing with Stevenson’s return.

Boshier returning to the starting side sees captain Luke Jacobson move to the back of the scrum, with Wallace Sititi on the bench. Simon Parker remains at blindside flanker in Samipeni Finau’s absence.

Bradley Slater, Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Josh Ioane all return to the matchday squad on the bench, with prop Reuben O’Neill, and halfback Xavier Roe also moving to the bench after starting last week.

Kickoff: Friday 9.35pm at AAMI Park.

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. George Dyer

4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Simon Parker

7. Kaylum Boshier

8. Luke Jacobson (c)

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Quinn Tupaea

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:

16. Bradley Slater

17. Jared Proffit

18. Reuben O’Neill

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

20. Wallace Sititi

21. Xavier Roe

22. Josh Ioane

23. Rameka Poihipi

Crusaders team to face ACT Brumbies

Fergus Burke will become the fifth first five-eighths used by the Crusaders when he runs out for the side’s clash against the Brumbies in Canberra for his first appearance of the season.

It is one of several changes to the side, with Scott Barrett (back), Dallas McLeod (adductor strain), Levi Aumua (knee) and Tamaiti Williams (personal) all unavailable for selection.

Antonio Shalfoon starts a lock, David Havili shifts back to second five-eighths to partner Jone Rova in the midfield, while Joe Moody starts at loosehead prop. Tom Christie also returns to the starting line-up at openside flanker, with Corey Kellow out of the squad and Ethan Blackadder (thigh) still unavailable.

Kickoff: Saturday 4.35pm at GIO Stadium.

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor (c)

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Antonio Shalfoon

5. Quinten Strange

6. Cullen Grace

7. Tom Christie

8. Christian Lio-Willie

9. Noah Hotham

10. Fergus Burke

11. Sevu Reece

12. David Havili

13. Jone Rova

14. Chay Fihaki

15. Johnny McNicholl

Reserves:

16. George Bell

17. George Bower

18. Seb Calder

19. Jamie Hannah

20. Dominic Gardiner

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. Rivez Reihana

23. Macca Springer

Blues team to face Highlanders

Workload management will see the Blues rest a key trio when they host the Highlanders at Eden Park on Saturday night, although Stephen Perofeta (first five-eighths) is set to make his return from a shoulder injury off the bench.

Mark Tele’a (right wing), Hoskins Sotutu (No 8) and Patrick Tuipulotu (lock) are all unavailable due to workload management this week, with A.J. Lam, Akira Ioane and Laghlan McWhannell filling the respective voids.

Lam moving to the wing sees Bryce Heem move to centre and Corey Evans join the starting side at second five-eighths, while Ioane’s move to the back of the scrum sees Adrian Choat start on the blindside.

With fullback Zarn Sullivan again sidelined with injury, Cole Forbes starts at the back, with Kade Banks set to provide cover in the backline in what will be his Blues debut. Kurt Eklund starts at hooker, with Soane Vikena his back-up. Elsewhere, Sam Nock starts at halfback, with Taufa Funaki moving back to the bench, while prop Mason Tupeae is set to make his Blues debut from the bench.

Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Eden Park.

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

2. Kurt Eklund

3. Marcel Renata (50th Blues appearance)

4. Patrick Tuipulotu

5. Sam Darry

6. Adrian Choat

7. Dalton Papali’i (c)

8. Akira Ioane

9. Sam Nock

10. Harry Plummer

11. Caleb Clarke

12. Corey Evans

13. Bryce Heem

14. A.J. Lam

15. Cole Forbes

Reserves:

16. Soane Vikena

17. Mason Tupaea (team debut)

18. Angus Ta’avao

19. Josh Beehre

20. Cameron Suafoa

21. Taufa Funaki

22. Stephen Perofeta

23. Kade Banks (team debut)

Highlanders team to face Blues

The Highlanders have named an unchanged squad this week as they head north to meet the Blues at Eden Park on Saturday.

Ayden Johnstone will play his 50th game for the club.

“We were happy with how the team executed the plan last week and they have all retained their spots, but this is a new week and a new challenge, we’ve reset and are working hard in getting our preparation right for this weekend,” head coach Clarke Dermody said.

Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Eden Park.

1. Ethan de Groot (c)

2. Henry Bell

3. Jermaine Ainsley

4. Mitch Dunshea

5. Fabian Holland

6. Oliver Haig

7. Sean Withy

8. Nikora Broughton

9. Folau Fakatava

10. Cameron Millar

11. Martin Bogado

12. Jake Te Hiwi

13. Tanielu Tele’a

14. Timoci Tavatavanawai

15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Reserves

16. Jack Taylor

17. Ayden Johnstone (50th Highlanders game)

18. Saula Ma’u

19. Will Tucker

20. Will Stodart

21. James Arscott

22. Sam Gilbert

23. Finn Hurley



