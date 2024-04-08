Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League / Warriors

Why league is winning the war over rugby: Chris Rattue’s Winners and Losers

Chris Rattue
By
6 mins to read
Wayde Egan of the Warriors (left) has impressed in the NRL, while Super Rugby Pacific has failed to. Photo / Photosport

Wayde Egan of the Warriors (left) has impressed in the NRL, while Super Rugby Pacific has failed to. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

Chris Rattue runs through the best and the worst from the sporting weekend.

Winner: Wayde Egan and the Warriors

Wayde Egan put on a masterclass from dummy half as the injury-hit pulled woeful Souths apart in Sydney, recording their third consecutive win of the NRL season.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Warriors