The Football Ferns have thumped Thailand 4-0 in Christchurch.

- Playing their first game on home soil since last year’s World Cup, the New Zealand side were in control throughout the contest with Thailand not taking a single shot at goal.

- The Football Ferns opened the scoring through Hannah Wilkinson in the 17th minute, who made no mistake after being put through on goal with a ball from Indiah-Paige Riley.

- Leading 1-0 at halftime, the Football Ferns put three more on the board in the final 30 minutes.

- Jacqui Hand and Katie Kitching scored within 10 minutes of each other before Kitching added her second through a late penalty.



