Football Ferns v Thailand result: New Zealand score four to beat Thailand in friendly

NZ Herald
Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport.

The Football Ferns have thumped Thailand 4-0 in Christchurch.

- Playing their first game on home soil since last year’s World Cup, the New Zealand side were in control throughout the contest with Thailand not taking a single shot at goal.

- The Football Ferns opened the scoring through Hannah Wilkinson in the 17th minute, who made no mistake after being put through on goal with a ball from Indiah-Paige Riley.

- Leading 1-0 at halftime, the Football Ferns put three more on the board in the final 30 minutes.

- Jacqui Hand and Katie Kitching scored within 10 minutes of each other before Kitching added her second through a late penalty.


