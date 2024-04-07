Warriors coach Andrew Webster believes Saturday’s win over South Sydney was the best example yet of the growing depth at the club.

Despite missing five frontline players, the Warriors achieved one of their most impressive performances of the Webster era with a 34-4 demolition of the Rabbitohs.

The match was in the balance late in the first half (6-4) before two tries in three minutes catapulted the Warriors to a healthy 18-4 halftime lead. Another try early in the second period ended any remote chances of a Rabbitohs comeback, as the home side gradually disintegrated on a hot Sydney afternoon.

The result gains greater gravitas when you consider the absentee list, with the late scratchings of Marata Niukore (foot) and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (hamstring) joining Kurt Capewell (concussion), Luke Metcalf (broken leg) and Dylan Walker (ankle) on the sideline.

That meant an extensive reshuffle, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck going from left centre to right wing, Mitchell Barnett moving to the second row, interchange prop Bunty Afoa getting a start and rookie forward Jacob Laban called in for his debut.

Te Maire Martin played his first NRL match of the year. Photo / Photosport

Saturday’s team also had Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Te Maire Martin making their first appearances of the year.

“[Our depth] is unbelievable,” said Webster. “If you look at our [young] players last year, we backed them so much that the Rocco Berrys of the world and those guys would come up and if you give them an opportunity what they could do. They have taken their opportunity and now they are regular first-graders.”

Webster also praised the likes of Martin and Adam Pompey, who have had to wait for their chance after starting the season in reserve grade. Martin was particularly impressive on Saturday, with two linebreaks, a try assist, 22 tackles and his first Warriors try in a busy display, while Pompey was solidity personified at left centre.

“The depth is important because we understand that this is a marathon,” said Webster. “Everyone has got a great attitude, that if they are not in the team they actually want to play reserve grade. Not many clubs have that, they might be a bit dirty on the world and think they are too good for it.

“Our boys genuinely want to impress and go and work on their game. At the moment it’s not about the individual, it’s about the team and that is what we are most proud of with our depth.”

The spine managed their best collective effort of the season, epitomised by an impressive return from Nicoll-Klokstad, who racked up a game-high 263 running metres, along with having a key hand in two tries after being out since February with a hamstring problem.

“He is an effort guy, there all the time - two carries in sets when it is tough,” said Webster. “It’s the first game back, it’s not like he’s had a huge pre-season. The rehab wasn’t straightforward for him, there was setbacks along the way and we were willing to be patient because of our depth.”

Shaun Johnson played a key role again and scored two tries. Photo / Photosport

Halfback Shaun Johnson was also on song, involved in four of the six tries, including the first two when the game was in the balance. And Wayde Egan had a match to remember, as he tormented the Rabbitohs from dummy half and still racked up 39 tackles.

But everyone stood up, from fringe props Bunty Afoa and Tom Ale - in their best efforts of the season - to rookie Jacob Laban, who showed plenty in a 30-minute stint.

The key to the victory was the Warriors’ direct approach. They were willing to take the Rabbitohs on through the middle, rather than go too lateral too early as had been the issue in early games this season. They were also disciplined, with a rock-solid yardage game, aside for a brief first-half period.

Warriors debutant Jacob Laban in possession against the Rabbitohs. Photo / Photosport

“The score says we were dominant - which I think we were - but it was still a grind, it was a grind to get there,” said Webster. “We weren’t going to do it the easy way or the flashy way but if we stuck at it, I thought we could get what we want. [Our work] around the ruck, because we wanted to earn it, rather than go round them, was awesome.”

Webster confirmed that Afoa would joining the growing casualty list with a hamstring injury, while the squad would need time to recover after a physical battle in challenging conditions, with the 3pm kickoff in Sydney.

“[During] that first period in the sun, the humidity was unbelievable,” said Webster. “We’ve got a lot of sore bodies, we’ve had three really tough games in a row and three brave wins so I am happy with that.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He has also reported on the Warriors and NRL for more than a decade.