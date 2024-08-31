It was the second time the French, who purchased their AC75 design package from Team NZ, retired from a race against the Kiwis. It was the same story as when the two were due to race in the preliminary regatta last week, with France retiring before the start of the match due to an issue with the boat.

Emirates Team New Zealand were back in action on day three of the Louis Vuitton Cup. Photo / Ian Roman, America's Cup

They were able to get back in action for their second appointment of the day, against American Magic, in what turned into a tactical battle at the start as both teams were wary of falling off their foils. The Americans got the better of it, but there were promising signs for Orient Express as they made a big dent in the margin before ultimately being unable to keep the boat on its foils when rounding the downwind gate for the second time. American Magic sailed to a comfortable win, with the French not finishing the race.

In other races, regatta leaders Ineos Britannia and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli went head-to-head for the first time since the races that matter began, with the Italians showing why many have suggested them as the team the other challengers are going to have to beat to earn a place in the Cup match.

It was Luna Rossa’s second race of the day, after they beat American Magic in the opening race of the day. They have clearly designed a strong package, and their sailing performance has been almost faultless so far.

At the other end of the ladder, Alinghi remain without a win after three days of racing as they were comfortably beaten by Ineos Britannia in the third race of the day.

Day three results

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (Italy) beat American Magic (USA) by 24sec

Emirates Team New Zealand (NZ) beat Orient Express Racing Team (France) by retirement

Ineos Britannia (UK) beat Alinghi Red Bull Racing (Switzerland) by 1min25sec

American Magic beat Orient Express Racing Team, who did not finish

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli beat Ineos Britannia by 1min24sec

Louis Vuitton Cup standings

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli 3-0

Ineos Britannia 2-1

American Magic 2-2

Orient Express Racing Team 1-2

Alinghi Red Bull Racing 0-3

Races featuring Team NZ (2-1) do not count toward the Louis Vuitton Cup standings

