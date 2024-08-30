“You wouldn’t say we were lucky because it was a bad afternoon, but compared to what it could have been we are feeling very thankful for sure.”

“The shore crew and boat builders are world-class; they turn this stuff around really high quality and really quickly. They are all putting big hours and we will get this boat back on the water and racing again.”

Team NZ were scheduled to compete in two races on the second day of the Louis Vuitton Cup this morning, against Ineos Britannia and Orient Express Racing Team - two teams who claimed wins on day one of the competition.

Although Team NZ were not on the water on day two, regatta regulations required races to start in order for the win to be awarded so Orient Express and Ineos Britannia were still going to have to successfully get across the starting line.

The light winds, however, meant Orient Express didn’t even get a chance to get onto the course.

There was plenty of waiting on the wind to pick up on day two of the Louis Vuitton Cup. Photo / Ricardo Pinto, America's Cup

Racing was abandoned on day two after the second race (Ineos Britannia’s free win over the Kiwis) as the wind failed to stay above the minimum limit of 6.5 knots.

Just like day one saw delays while the breeze was building, day two was perhaps even lighter as the one proper race that did get under way - American Magc against Alinghi Red Bull Racing - saw both teams spend time sailing in displacement mode.

It started with a mistake from Alinghi in the starting box that saw them drop off their foils, gifting American Magic a handy lead off the starting line - the reverse of American Magic’s day-one loss to Ineos Britannia.

While the Americans also struggled to stay foiling, they were able to hold their lead and do enough to secure the win to get their first point on the board.

After Ineos Britannia successfully got over the starting line in their ghost race against Team NZ, race management opted to change the direction of the course in the hope of finding a more consistent breeze with Luna Rossa and American Magic waited patiently to get to work.

It wasn’t to be, though, with race management calling an end to the day’s competition.

The two races scheduled for the second half of day two will be rescheduled for another race day, which is a big win for Team NZ who were set to miss out on two races but now appear set to miss just one.

Day two results

American Magic beat Alinghi Red Bull Racing by 2min58sec

Ineos Britannia beat Emirates Team New Zealand (retirement)

Louis Vuitton Cup standings

Ineos Britannia 1-0

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli 1-0

American Magic 1-1

Orient Express Racing Team 1-1

Alinghi Red Bull Racing 0-2

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.