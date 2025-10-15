Australian helmsman Jimmy Spithill, a former winner who will be inducted into the America’s Cup hall of fame this week, noted as much in an interview with the Herald after the 2024 regatta in Barcelona.

“The big challenge, I think, with the America’s Cup is, look, here we are today, I just raced in the last one, [now] where is it? Where’s the next America’s Cup? You know, hey, does anyone know the rules?

Naples was selected as the host venue for the 38th America's Cup in 2027. Photo / America's Cup

“I have fans and sponsors and family members ask me, ‘Oh, what’s happening with the America’s Cup?’ That’s the hard thing. So, I can’t even answer you because I don’t even know where it is or what it is going forward.”

The confirmation of the ACP means the protocol for the regatta in Naples is now locked in, and the first deadline for entries has been set for October 31. It’s a short timeframe, but all teams have been involved in the process and are aware of the partnership terms or entry and governance plans. Late entries can still be submitted until the end of January.

The board members of the ACP are still be to confirmed.

It’s the first time in the event’s 174-year history that competing teams have united under a shared governance and commercial structure to more permanently manage the competitions, share economics and maximise engagement with fans.

Under the new structure, the aim is for the America’s Cup to be contested every two years. ACP will be responsible for the management of events, including venue selection.

Barcelona hosted the 2024 regatta, which included Women's and Youth America's Cups. Photo / America's Cup

Emirates Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton said, “The America’s Cup is the pinnacle of sailing with innovation and technology in its DNA for 174 years, but it has long been managed on an event-by-event basis without a structure to plan for the long term.

“There is a huge amount of unrealised valuable IP and commercial value that is tied up in the technology of the teams, as well as the event. As other highly successful sports over the past decade have demonstrated, we believe that, by partnering with our fellow teams to establish a more permanent governance and commercial organisation, we will collectively realise the incredible global growth and popularity that the America’s Cup and its fans deserve.

“The success of the establishment of the ACP is due to a bold combined vision, as well as considerable concessions by all parties to get this across the line for the greater good of the sport and the event.

“Fans should expect more racing, innovative formats, more continuity in the teams, and even more competitive action between the most technologically advanced boats in the world, because that is what the ACP intends to deliver.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.