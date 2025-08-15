“What I wasn’t being true to myself in is that we weren’t creating that next piece. What was the next piece of the story? You won the Women’s America’s Cup or you compete in the Women’s America’s Cup, then what? So, it’s closed the ‘then what?’ story.”

It was a sentiment shared by Sir Ben Ainslie, chief executive of Challenger of Record Athena Racing, who had previously said female athletes needed to earn their place in America’s Cup teams.

“I’ve always been a believer in meritocracy but, as Grant says, at the same time, we need to take this next step. We saw a huge, huge success with the Women’s America’s Cup last year, and we’re going to have that again in 2027, but also we’re taking the next step to getting the females on the [AC]75s, and being able to prove their worth.

“It’ll be fascinating to see how they develop those skills and what positions they end up playing on the boat.”

Dalton said that with the removal of cyclors taking away the power element, it could level the playing field for the possibility of another all-female team, following in the footsteps of Mighty Mary – the all-female team from the 1995 Cup.

“It’s not impossible. The physicality without the cyclors is gone. There’s plenty of good woman cyclors, but you know, they’re going to struggle against a man effectively in that respect of apples for apples. So it’s certainly not impossible. Well, I’d hope not.”

While some have seen the move as a token gesture, others believe it will be a pivotal moment in the history of the world’s oldest international sporting trophy.

Victoria Low, chief executive of The Magenta Project, a global initiative committed to equity and inclusion in sailing, congratulated those involved in putting the protocol together and said it was a momentous decision.

“The mandated inclusion of women on AC75s represents a seismic shift in attitude at the elite end of our sport,” Low said.

“But we must not run away with ourselves. This cannot become another Instagram moment with headlines about ‘sparkling’ or ‘smiling’ female sailors that miss the point entirely. This is about discovering and supporting the raw talent that exists within our female community, preparing them to have the best chance at selection and equipping them with the tools to be competitive and strategic.

“The timing couldn’t be more perfect. As we launch our 2x25 review – the most ambitious equity study ever undertaken in sailing – we’re seeing real structural change at the sport’s pinnacle. Now the hard work begins, building the systems so these women earn their place and are seen as sailors first, not female sailors.”

Key features of the protocol for the 38th America’s Cup

Establishment of the America’s Cup Partnership, giving teams equal authority. The body will be responsible for organising and managing the event’s on- and off-water format and will oversee the development, protection and commercialisation of media and commercial rights.

Two non-nationals will be allowed to sail on board.

Crews are reduced from eight to five sailors. One of those five sailors must be a woman.

The Youth and Women’s America’s Cups will continue.

Teams will have a cost cap of $147million, and all existing teams must use the same AC75 hull sailed in the last edition if available. New teams will be allowed to acquire an existing hull or build a new one.

There will be up to four preliminary regattas contested on AC40s; three in 2026 and one in early 2027. All teams will be entitled to enter two boats in these, with one crewed by women and youth sailors.

The group stage of the Challenger Series will feature both fleet and match racing in a revamped race format.

