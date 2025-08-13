Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

America’s Cup: What happens next as teams look to 38th edition in Naples in 2027

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

David Blakey, Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron Commodore, joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In two years’ time, the 38th America’s Cup will likely be over.

For the teams looking to mount a challenge to relieve Emirates Team New Zealand (ETNZ) of the oldest international trophy in world sport, it’s a confronting timeline.

So, too, will it be for the Defender. As is often

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save