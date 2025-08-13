“Time was done. We had to get this done.”

Sir Ben Ainslie (left) and Grant Dalton at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron after the protocol was signed off. Photo / Dean Purcell

The next step in the campaign now is for the class rule and technical regulations to be circulated, which will happen on Friday, before the entry process opens on August 19.

Italian syndicate Luna Rossa and France’s K-Challenge have already declared their intent to enter a challenge, while American Magic and Switzerland’s Alinghi, who were both critical of ETNZ’s transparency around the procotol, are yet to confirm if they will enter a challenge.

When contacted by the Herald, both teams said they would be reviewing the protocol and partnership agreement before making a decision on whether or not it was viable for them to return to the arena in 2027.

Sir Ben Ainslie, chief executive of Challenger of Record Athena Racing, said he was hopeful that all teams present in Barcelona would return for the event in Naples.

“We’ve been taking soundings from the other teams, and I think potential teams as well, about what’s important to them and trying to find the right set-up that not only looks after the interests of all of the teams as much as we possibly can, but also from an event perspective, what’s important for the America’s Cup as an event and continuity will be absolutely key,” he said.

Italian team Luna Rossa have already indicated their intent to challenge for the America's Cup in Naples in 2027. Photo / America's Cup

With a new partnership established to give teams equal authority in the management of the event, a cost cap introduced and restrictions around building or acquiring an AC75 hull, changes to the Cup could encourage more entries.

However, with a small window in which to work now, Dalton tempered expectations in that area.

“There’s definitely potential to get two Italian teams. It’s late now for there suddenly to be an influx, and this change will take a little time to sort of permutate through and people to understand what it is,” he said.

“But make no mistake, this is a big change from what has been in the past.”

It’s not just the teams working to a deadline.

As was outlined in the announcement that Naples would be hosting the event, environmental rehabilitation and urban regeneration of the Bagnoli area – a former industrial site – has been accelerated, with the team bases and race village set to be established on the land. Italian outlet La Stampa reported an initial €152 million ($298m) was allocated for that project.

Dalton said with teams expected to look to shift their operations to the team bases in April next year, there was a tight deadline for the work to get done.

“They start moving earth at the beginning of September, so like two weeks, and they’re on schedule to have it ready for occupation by April next year. So it’s a serious, tight timeframe with a lot of work to do.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.