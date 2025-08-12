ETNZ chief executive Grant Dalton said the nationality rule was a point of contention in building the protocol, but compromises had to be made.

“I have to say I’m still probably not even that convinced or totally convinced, but you’ve got to make compromises where you’ve got to make compromises and that was one of them,” Dalton said.

The non-nationals rule means the likes of Peter Burling and Josh Junior, who have signed with Italian syndicate Luna Rossa, could be on board for the challenger come racing.

New America's Cup nationality rules would allow former Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling to sail for Luna Rossa in 2027. Photos / ETNZ, Luna Rossa

He said former ETNZ helmsman Burling was not a factor in his thinking around that rule, however.

“No, because I don’t know whether Pete will be sailing. I don’t know because I know Luna Rossa has got these two young hotshots. They’ve got the Tuke and Burling of 2017, and they’re good, those young guys. I think Luna Rossa will bring those guys forward.

“Pete is pretty committed to SailGP, which was certainly one of the issues and reasons he’s not with us here now.

“I have no idea what their plans are. But what I do know is Team New Zealand is a complete team and has been a complete team. What do they say? A team of champions, not a champion team.”

ETNZ have confirmed one non-national at this point, with British sailor Chris Draper announced for their core group in May.

A change in nationality rules and a female sailor being on board weren’t the only changes to the make-up of teams on the water. The drop in crew members from eight to five comes at the expense of power units, with cyclors to be replaced by batteries.

A sixth person will be on board, with a spot reserved for guests to witness the action first-hand.

Sir Ben Ainslie and Grant Dalton spoke to media in Auckland after confirming the protocol for the 38th America's Cup. Photo / Dean Purcell

This isn’t the first time the America’s Cup has featured such a position, with the 18th man a feature of the 2007 cup. The spot for the 2027 regatta is expected to feature VIPs, sponsors, media, influencers and dignitaries.

It’s a move made to maximise commercial, media and fan engagement, with the aim of reaching out to a younger demographic in the next cycle.

These were among a host of changes ushered in by the new protocol, alongside the introduction of the America’s Cup Partnership, which will give teams equal authority in their responsibility for organising and managing the event’s on- and off-water format. In addition, the partnership will regulate the development, protection and commercialisation of media and commercial rights. There will also be more sailing in the cycle, and a cost cap of $147 million.

“This will be judged in 20 years,” Dalton said of the new protocol.

“This is not something that will just be here today and gone tomorrow. This is a change and the ultimate test will be what does the America’s Cup look like in 20 years’ time? Has it grown to be this massive huge thing on a time scale of every two years, or what?

“One thing is for sure: unless we had done something, it wouldn’t have had its opportunity to grow.”

Key features of the protocol for the 38th America’s Cup

Establishment of the America’s Cup Partnership, giving teams equal authority. The body will be responsible for organising and managing the event’s on- and off-water format and will oversee the development, protection and commercialisation of media and commercial rights.

Two non-nationals will be allowed to sail on board.

Crews are reduced from eight to five sailors. One of those five sailors must be a woman.

The Youth and Women’s America’s Cups will continue.

Teams will have a cost cap of $147m and all existing teams must use the same AC75 hull sailed in the last edition if available. New teams will be allowed to acquire an existing hull or build a new one.

There will be up to four preliminary regattas contested on AC40s; three in 2026 and one in early 2027. All teams will be required to enter two boats in these, with one crewed by women and youth sailors.

The group stage of the challenger series will feature both fleet and match racing in a revamped race format.

Entries for the cup open on August 19.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.