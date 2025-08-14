Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

America’s Cup: Auckland ‘haven’t made an approach’ to host preliminary regatta, says Grant Dalton

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

David Blakey, Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron Commodore, joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Expect more sailing in the next America’s Cup.

As outlined by the protocol for the 38th America’s Cup, which was signed and circulated on Tuesday, there is the potential for more racing in the next cycle before the main event gets under way in Naples, Italy, in 2027.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save