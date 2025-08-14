“Middle East, Europe, not the UK at this stage, we haven’t had an approach,” Dalton said.

When asked about the possibility of holding one of those preliminary regattas in Auckland, Dalton said they “haven’t had an approach” from New Zealand.

Teams will be entitled to enter two AC40s in preliminary regattas held in 2026. Photo / America's Cup

“It’s one of those interesting ones. The Cup’s not here; I remember getting from MBIE [Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment] would we please fill in the application? And I’m thinking, hang on, that’s not quite around the right way. Does New Zealand want the Cup or doesn’t it want the Cup? So, I think we’re in that process.”

Under the new protocol, a new partnership between the competing teams will be established that will be responsible for the delivery of events, organising and managing the events’ on and off-water format and will oversee the development, protection and commercialisation of media and commercial rights. Previously, these responsibilities fell to the Defender.

It was outlined in the protocol that while that partnership is officially being established, America’s Cup Event (Ace) – ETNZ’s event authority – has already undertaken significant work on the planning and arrangements for the next edition, including negotiations with prospective host venues. As it stands, Auckland is not among them.

It had previously been noted the city would be open to discussions about other lead-up events after missing out on hosting the 38th America’s Cup proper.

In a statement to the Herald, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited chief executive Nick Hill did not confirm whether or not Auckland would enter a bid to host a preliminary regatta in this campaign, but the city remained open to discussions.

Naples will host the 38th America's Cup in 2027. Photo / America's Cup

“We understand that under the new Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup protocol, a major events delivery function will be established, and cities and regions will be invited to apply to host future events,” Hill said.

“Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is always open to considering opportunities to host major events across sport, arts and culture. Auckland has the infrastructure and proven capability to deliver world-class events.

“We are a world-renowned host of global sailing events with SailGP confirmed in February 2026 and the Ocean Race two-week stopover in March 2027. Any decision to submit a bid is dependent on available funding and alignment with other scheduled events.”

Should Government assistance be required to host a regatta in Auckland, the New Zealand Major Events application process states events seeking over $1 million need to be submitted at least two years before the event commencement date, and one year in advance for events seeking investment under $1m.

“The Major Events Fund is an open, contestable fund, providing financial support for events that meet criteria and deliver outcomes aligned to the Government’s Major Event Strategy,” MBIE manager of major events Kylie Hawker Green said in a statement to the Herald.

Sir Ben Ainslie and Grant Dalton discussed the new America's Cup protocol with media at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron this week. Photo / Dean Purcell

“We’re open to considering all opportunities to host major events across sport, arts and culture from local and international organisers and will support them where appropriate.”

Auckland missed out on its bid to host the 2027 regatta, with the city ruled out of contention in March after the Government confirmed it would not help to fund the event. Minister for Sport and Recreation Mark Mitchell said it would have cost them $75m.

Team NZ were looking for around $150m, with half of that ideally coming from private backers while Auckland and the Government funded the rest. A similar structure was used in Barcelona’s successful bid for the 2024 Cup. The figure given by Mitchell included a cash investment, which the Herald understands would have been up to $50m, as well as flow-on spend.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.