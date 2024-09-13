As a result, Cup rookie Lucas Calabrese will remain at the helm on the port side of the boat for the start of American Magic’s semifinal against Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli early tomorrow morning (NZ time).

Calabrese, 37, made his debut in American Magic’s loss to Team New Zealand on the last day of the round-robins, and will have had a few days now to build on the communications with starboard helmsman Tom Slingsby; a key factor in sailing with the dual helmsman set-up of the third generation AC75s as the sails prevent sailors from seeing the opposite side of the course.

Slingsby said Goodison had weighed in for the team prior to the semifinals and American Magic were hopeful to see him back in action soon, but backed Calabrese to step up in his absence.

“We’re still taking it day-by-day for when he will return but Lucas Calabrese has stepped into the role. He’s doing an amazing job, he’s taking it all on and it’s really exciting,” Slingsby said.

“We all wish Goody a quick recovery and we hope we can still see him in this competition.”

The match between American Magic and Luna Rossa shapes up as an exciting contest as the two were highly touted coming into the regatta for their boat speed and performance. Before the preliminary regatta in Barcelona last month, Ineos Britannia skipper Sir Ben Ainslie said as much and told the Herald his crew were a bit of a dark horse “coming at it with a late charge”.

They look to have timed their run nicely, finishing the round-robins as the top-ranked team and getting their choice of semifinal opponent.

The British chose to take on Swiss challenger Alinghi Red Bull Racing, who also showed big improvements in the second of the two round-robins after failing to win a race in the first.

The semifinals will get under way at midnight (NZ time), with Luna Rossa and American Magic up first – Luna Rossa selecting port entry for race one – and Ineos Britannia meeting Alinghi in the second, with the British opting for starboard entry.

The two series’ are a best-of-nine, with the winners moving on to meet in the best-of-13 final to earn the right to challenge Team NZ in the Cup match, which begins on October 13 (NZ time).

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.