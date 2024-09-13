So when pressed to clarify what the issue was by a local journalist in Barcelona, the 45-year-old was quick with his response.

“You’re a journalist so I would expect you to go and do a little bit of homework. I’m not going to do it for you because I’m getting ready for the racing, but you can go out and check out the facts,” Spithill quipped.

“We’re not going to get caught up with what’s happened in the past. I believe in every America’s Cup I’ve participated in, you have to face some challenges, you have to face some speed bumps. All of these teams have faced those moments, and that’s what’s cool about sport.

“There’s no predetermined plan of how it’s going to go. A few things are always going to pop up and that’s why I personally love it.”

Luna Rossa will meet American Magic in the best-of-nine semifinal series when racing resumes early on Sunday morning (NZ time), with the two competing in the first race of the day; Luna Rossa selecting port entry for the first race.

It’s an exciting match-up, and one that might have happened a bit sooner in the campaign than some expected with the Italians and Americans being tagged as the challengers to beat coming into the regatta.

Neither team has shown all they are capable of to this point in the regatta, though Luna Rossa have looked like a more polished unit on the water.

It’s the same match-up as the semifinal of the challenger series in Auckland in 2021, when Luna Rossa progressed comfortable.

However, things are vastly different among the teams and their AC75s now, and Spithill said Luna Rossa and American Magic were two very evenly-matched teams.

“It’s a very exciting prospect to go up against Tom [Slingsby] and the American team. We have a lot of respect for them, we have a lot of respect for everyone involved in the competition, but it’ll be one hell of a match.

“It’s why you do it. You want to go against the world’s best and we believe they’re a fantastic team. I think it will be an exciting semis.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.