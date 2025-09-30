Advertisement
England Rugby World Cup win shows power of domestic women’s league - Alice Soper

Alice Soper
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Black Ferns perform their haka ahead of their match against France last weekend. Photo / SmartFrame

KEY FACTS

  • England won the Women’s Rugby World Cup, showcasing their dominance and strategic investment in women’s rugby.
  • The domestic competition primed a quarter of the athletes, including many from Wales and Scotland.
  • The tournament set attendance records, with 92% of tickets sold and 5.8 million watching the final.

The biggest ever Women’s Rugby World Cup has come to a close. The confetti has been swept away, highlight reels have been posted and the hangovers nursed. In the end, after all the selections, speculations and strategising, this victory felt inevitable for the unstoppable hosts. England crowned the

