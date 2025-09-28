Winger Jess Breach has won all 53 tests she has played and scored 53 tries. Staggering! Dashing, personable fullback Ellie Kildunne, with 47 tries and 56 wins in 57 tests, might soon join the millionaires’ club with her likeability.

But apart from early flourishies by Canadian winger Asia Hogan-Rochester and Kildunne, this was steely, ruthless, orthodox England. Canada’s scrum was dismantled, their lineout wobbled, and Alex Matthews, a 2014 Rugby World Cup winner, scored two tries.

There was a reprieve when brutish prop Hannah Botterman was sinbinned in the 53rd minute, and 26-8 became 26-13. Then, there were periods of sustained tackling for the Red Roses, but when Canada’s scrum buckled again, it was over.

Canada never stopped trying, and Sophie De Goode was a worthy recipient of the World Rugby Player of the Year.

England coach John Mitchell celebrates after his side's victory in the Women's Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Photosport

In March, CBC’s As it Happens reported that Rugby Canada reported revenue of $15.57 million in 2023 with expenses of $15.12 million. By comparison, England’s Rugby Football Union recorded revenue of $325.3 million in its 2023-24 annual report.

The fact that Canada could even compete against those numbers is extraordinary. Coach Kevin Rouet’s team included two firefighters, an engineer, a school coach and 21 from his Rugby World Cup 2022 squad.

“I’m French, so when I moved to Canada, I could see a big difference in terms of the willingness to work very hard and not complain, which I think represents Canadian rugby,” he said.

The biggest women’s Rugby World Cup ever sold 150,000 more tickets than World Rugby anticipated. There can be no complaints that, despite the shortest of favourites prevailing, the tournament has left women’s rugby in a better place. But can anyone stay with England?

England players celebrate after winning the Women's Rugby World Cup final, at Twickenham. Photo / Photosport

Black Ferns third

The Black Ferns avoided consecutive losses at a Rugby World Cup, securing a vibrant 42-26 victory over France in the bronze medal playoff.

The match turned dramatically just before halftime, with three tries scored in seven minutes that transformed a 7-7 deadlock into a 26-7 lead for the Black Ferns. Although France made a comeback with a brief scoring spree in the second spell, the Black Ferns were deserving victors.

Fullback Renee Holmes rebounded from a turbulent outing against Canada to be named the Mastercard Player of the Match. By scoring 17 points, she surpassed Vanessa Coutts, becoming the third-highest scorer in Black Fern history with a total of 220 points. Holmes scored the Black Ferns’ third try with a scything run after a sumptuous build-up had seen the ball couriered between six pairs of hands. Additionally, she nailed two 40m penalties, proving her selection was well-founded despite having played only one test match in 2025 before the World Cup.

Braxton Sorensen-McGee scored two tries, increasing her tournament-leading tally to 11. Laura Bayfield excelled in defence, topping the tackle count with 23, and contributed to a lineout that went off without a hitch while also scoring her first test try with a 25-metre gallop. Loose forwards Jorja Miller with 21 tackles and eight carries, and Kaipo Olsen-Baker with 15 carries and 13 tackles, were damaging.

Captain Ruahei Demant, who also scored a try, expressed pride in both her team and the French players: “First of all, I’m really proud of how not just we, but the French girls as well, were able to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off, and play with real heart and passion today.

“There’s a lot to reflect on concerning this tournament, and I’m sure as we return home, there will be even more thoughts about the growth in our game and the resources… There have been many positives as well.”

Thanks, Portia

In the 57th minute, Black Ferns winger Portia Woodman-Wickliffe was moved to tears as she left the field to a standing ovation. As the leading try-scorer in both Rugby World Cup and Black Ferns history, she concludes her illustrious career at 34 years old, having scored 50 tries in 34 tests, of which she won 28, including World Cup finals in 2017 and 2022.

Reflecting on her farewell reception, Woodman-Wickliffe shared, “I didn’t realise that the applause was for me until one of the girls said, ‘P, that’s you.’”

She added, “It makes me proud that this jersey means so much to people, and I can come to a different country and have the legacy of this tournament appreciated.

“I’m not ruling out wearing the black jersey again. I did that with my first retirement, and it was kind of embarrassing.”

The Adam Awards

Forward of the Tournament: Sophie De Goode (Canada)

Back of the Tournament: Braxton Sorensen-McGee (Black Ferns)

Game of the Tournament: USA v Australia, a spectacular 31-31 draw.

Try of the Tournament: Kolora Lomani, Fiji v Canada

Best Individual Game Performance: Ellie Kildunne v France

Best City: Bristol

This story was originally published at Newsroom.co.nz and is republished with permission.