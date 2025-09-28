Advertisement
Analysis
Home / Sport / Rugby / Women's Rugby World Cup

Rugby World Cup 2025: England lift title, Black Ferns farewell Portia Woodman-Wickliffe

Analysis by
LockerRoom
5 mins to read

NZ Herald sports editor Winston Aldworth and NZ Herald sports reporter Chris Reive join Ryan Bridge for Herald NOW's sport panel. Video / Herald NOW
THE FACTS

  • England defeated Canada 33-13 to win the Rugby World Cup, marking their 33rd consecutive victory.
  • The Black Ferns secured a 42-26 win over France in the bronze medal playoff.
  • Portia Woodman-Wickliffe received a standing ovation as she concluded her career with 50 tries in 34 tests.

Adam Julian for LockerRoom

At a packed, postcard-looking Twickenham, England stymied Canada 33-13 in the final to claim the Rugby World Cup title and reinforce their status as one of the most dominant teams in international sport.

A world record 33 consecutive wins, 63 victories in the

