After playing a starring role in the Blues’ successful Super Rugby Aupiki season, she earned her first call-up to the national team for the Pacific Four tournament – brought into the side at the expense of incumbent fullback Renee Holmes, who later worked her way back into the team.
Holmes was the World Cup’s second-leading points-scorer (64) behind Sorensen-McGee.
The pair combined for 50% of the Black Ferns’ points in the tournament.
It didn’t take long for Sorensen-McGee to settle into test rugby in the Pacific Four tournament – and switching to the wing to allow for Holmes’ return at fullback didn’t slow her down at all. She finished the year having played in nine tests, with 14 tries to her name.
She won the breakthrough player of the year award ahead of Black Ferns teammate Jorja Miller and Fiji’s Josifini Neihamu.
Miller was also up for the World Rugby women’s XVs player of the year, which went to star Canadian forward Sophie de Goede. English midfielder Megan Jones was also a finialist for the award.
England’s Kiwi coach John Mitchell was named women’s coach of the year after leading the Red Roses to the World Cup title.
Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.