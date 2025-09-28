Braxton Sorensen-McGee (left) was named World Rugby women's breakthrough player of the year. The teenager is pictured being embraced by Black Ferns teammate Jorja Miller. Photo / Getty Images

Braxton Sorensen-McGee (left) was named World Rugby women's breakthrough player of the year. The teenager is pictured being embraced by Black Ferns teammate Jorja Miller. Photo / Getty Images

A big year for Braxton Sorensen-McGee was not without one final crescendo.

The 18-year-old Black Ferns outside back finished her maiden World Cup campaign with a bronze medal. She was the tournament’s leading try-scorer with 11 to her name - five more than the next best – and top points-scorer, with 69.

She also took home World Rugby’s award for women’s breakthrough player of the year.

“I’m pretty speechless at the moment. No words can really explain how I feel right now but I feel great,” Sorensen-McGee said.

It caps off a monumental rise for Sorensen-McGee in 2025.