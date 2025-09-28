Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Black Ferns

Black Ferns v France: Braxton Sorensen-McGee named World Rugby women’s breakthrough player of the year

Christopher Reive
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Braxton Sorensen-McGee (left) was named World Rugby women's breakthrough player of the year. The teenager is pictured being embraced by Black Ferns teammate Jorja Miller. Photo / Getty Images

Braxton Sorensen-McGee (left) was named World Rugby women's breakthrough player of the year. The teenager is pictured being embraced by Black Ferns teammate Jorja Miller. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A big year for Braxton Sorensen-McGee was not without one final crescendo.

The 18-year-old Black Ferns outside back finished her maiden World Cup campaign with a bronze medal. She was the tournament’s leading try-scorer with 11 to her name - five more than the next best – and top points-scorer,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save