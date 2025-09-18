England's lock Morwenna Talling scores a try during the Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Scotland. Photo / AFP

England's lock Morwenna Talling scores a try during the Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Scotland. Photo / AFP

England coach John Mitchell said he had no qualms about relying on his team’s powerful forward pack if that is the most effective way to win Sunday’s Women’s Rugby World Cup semifinal against France.

Forward strength was at the heart of England’s 40-8 thrashing of Scotland in last week’s quarter-final in Bristol, with the Red Roses dominant at scrum and line-out.

England, unbeaten since losing the 2022 World Cup final to Mitchell’s native New Zealand, have scored 38 tries in the current tournament, with 22 coming from their forward pack.

There are concerns that England’s backline may lack sharpness for the much sterner challenge that awaits against France and, if successful, in a Twickenham final against New Zealand or second-ranked Canada.

But Mitchell, speaking after naming his semifinal team on Thursday, refused to apologise for a “route-one” approach.