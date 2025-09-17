Bunting said it will be a special occasion for Demant.
“Ruahei embodies mana and everything that a Black Fern should be through her authenticity,” Bunting said.
“She has a calm but strong presence on the field; when Ruahei speaks she has powerful influence, her words and conviction connects our circle in a special way.
“She leads by example and empowers others around her. She is the poutokomanawa, heart and soul of the team.”
The Black Ferns and Canada met earlier this year, which ended in a 27-all draw in May in Christchurch.
Black Ferns: 1. Chryss Viliko, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 3. Tanya Kalounivale, 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 5. Alana Bremner, 6. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, 7. Kennedy Tukuafu, 8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker, 9. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane, 10. Ruahei Demant (cc), 11. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, 12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brun, 13. Stacey Waaka, 14. Braxton Sorensen-McGee, 15. Renee Holmes.
Bench: 16. Atlanta Lolohea, 17. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, 18. Kate Henwood, 19. Laura Bayfield, 20. Kennedy Tukuafu (cc), 21. Iritana Hohaia 22. Amy du Plessis, 23. Ayesha Leti-I’iga.