Black Fern Ruahei Demant will start at first five-eighths in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup semifinal against Canada. Photo / SmartFrame

Black Ferns co-captain Ruahei Demant will make her 50th test appearance for New Zealand after being named at first five-eighths for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup semifinal against Canada in Bristol.

Demant will become the third Black Fern to play 50 tests, joining Fiao’o Fa’amausili (57) and Kendra Cocksedge (68), as New Zealand look to book their place in the World Cup final.

Coach Allan Bunting has made four changes to the side that beat South Africa 46-17 in the quarter-finals, with Tanya Kalounivale named at prop and Kennedy Tukuafu coming in for the injured Jorja Miller.

In the backs, Risaleaana Pouri-Lane is at halfback and Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt is in the centres.

Amy Rule, Chelsea Bremner and Layla Sae rejoin the 23 off the bench, alongside Atlanta Lolohea, Kate Henwood, Maia Joseph and Theresa Setefano.