Black Ferns v Canada: Ruahei Demant to play 50th test in Rugby World Cup semifinal

Black Fern Ruahei Demant will start at first five-eighths in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup semifinal against Canada. Photo / SmartFrame

Black Ferns co-captain Ruahei Demant will make her 50th test appearance for New Zealand after being named at first five-eighths for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup semifinal against Canada in Bristol.

Demant will become the third Black Fern to play 50 tests, joining Fiao’o Fa’amausili (57) and Kendra Cocksedge (68),

