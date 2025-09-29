The Canadian front row, featuring McKinley Hunt, Emily Tuttosi, and DaLeaka Menin, plays in the English Premiership and collectively has 145 test caps of experience. The Red Roses had even more experience, with Hannah Botterman, Maud Muir, and Amy Cokayne combining for 199 test appearances. Hooker Cokayne has scored a remarkable 41 tries in her 89 tests.

From 1995 to 2022, the Black Ferns were fortunate to have three exceptional halfbacks with nearly continuous selection: Monique Hirovanaa, Emma Jensen and Kendra Cocksedge (MNZM). Since Cocksedge’s retirement after a record 68 tests in 2022, the Black Ferns have used six different halfbacks in 24 tests: Tyler King, Maia Joseph, Iritana Hohaia, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Risi Pouri-Lane and Ariana Bayler.

Much like the All Blacks’ ongoing challenge to find a replacement for the formidable blindside flanker Jerome Kaino, the Black Ferns have struggled to identify a halfback with skills comparable to those of Cocksedge.

Cocksedge excelled in goal-kicking, general kicking, distribution, and tactical leadership, effectively serving as a conductor for both the backs and the forwards. It is no coincidence that the Black Ferns’ three closest rivals also possess outstanding halfbacks. Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt was recalled to the England squad at the age of 36; she has scored a dozen tries and has won 80 of her 88 tests. Canada’s Justine Pelletier has earned 30 wins in 43 tests and was named Player of the Match in Canada’s semifinal victory over the Black Ferns. France’s Pauline Bourdon Sansus is widely regarded as one of the top halfbacks in women’s rugby, boasting 71 tests, 44 wins and 17 tries.

The Black Ferns won the Rugby World Cup in 2022 with an expansive, risky, and innovative strategy. However, opponents are now better equipped to handle that approach, and the Black Ferns seem to lack a contingency plan when their all-out attack fails. Costly errors in their own territory have been punished, while both England and Canada have adapted their strategies to incorporate an expansive style alongside their set-piece and defensive prowess.

The Black Ferns also face a lack of quality opposition nearby. While the expansion of Super Rugby Aupiki in Australia could gradually improve this situation, questions remain about its commercial viability. What are the prospects for a New Zealand team to compete in the English Premiership, based out of London, where many expats reside? Would England accept such a team? Could a private funder assist in supporting it alongside the Union?

This story was originally published at Newsroom.co.nz and is republished with permission.