Why Scotland clash looms as biggest threat to All Blacks’ Grand Slam hopes – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
Finn Russell is a star for Scotland. Photo / Photosport

THE FACTS:

  • The All Blacks’ match against Scotland in Edinburgh is seen as the biggest threat on their Grand Slam tour.
  • Scotland, ranked eighth, have a strong backline and pose a significant challenge despite their weaker scrum.
  • Injuries have reduced the All Blacks’ scrummaging power, complicating their player management strategy for the tour.

The rudimentary analysis of what lies ahead for the All Blacks is that the tests against Ireland and England are the two danger points on their Grand Slam tour.

Most analysis to date has lazily labelled the games in Edinburgh and Cardiff as two gimmes, with the assumption

