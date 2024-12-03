Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby
Updated

Why is New Zealand Rugby’s board earning more than the All Blacks during a financial crisis? – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Rugby does not lack revenue, but it has a dangerously out-of-control cost-management problem, writes Gregor Paul. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Rugby does not lack revenue, but it has a dangerously out-of-control cost-management problem, writes Gregor Paul. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Gregor Paul
Opinion by Gregor Paul
Gregor Paul is one of NZ’s most respected rugby writers and columnists. He has won multiple awards for journalism and has written several books about sport.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

As outrage sweeps across England at the size of executive salaries and the generosity of bonus payments in a year of catastrophic financial performance, New Zealand Rugby’s top brass should be decidedly nervous about similar disaffection spreading at the scale of their combined payments, which were more

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby