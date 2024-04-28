Levi Aumua, David Havili and Johnny McNicholl of the Crusaders celebrate against the Rebels. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

The powerful-looking leaders, the Hurricanes, were tipped up in Canberra, the Blues had to dig crazily deep in Brisbane, and at the other end of the table, the target="_blank">Crusaders looked like the Crusaders again.

Drama was not in short supply in Super Rugby Pacific’s Anzac round.

Toppling tall timber

Canberra used to be a graveyard for Super Rugby dreams when Stephen Larkham was seamlessly running the show from first five for the Brumbies 20 years ago.

Now, as their coach, his precision was reflected in how the Brumbies beat the Hurricanes 27-19. The Brumbies have never been an excitement machine, but they were brilliantly organised, accurate in set pieces and on defence - and in Noah Lolesio, they have a Larkham-like organiser.

The twitchy truth for all Kiwi teams is that the Brumbies had the better of the scrums and lineouts, areas where the Canes have been dominant all season. The Brumbies’ classy forward display may be a clue as how the Wallabies will perform this year.

The veteran and the kid

Two men stood out in a thrilling second spell as the Blues clawed their way to a 41-34 win against the Reds.

One was Blues No 8 Hoskins Sotutu, whose All Blacks career had ground to a halt last year. As he has been all this season, Sotutu was a powerful, dynamic threat in Brisbane, and it was fitting that he ran in the 68th-minute try that started the Blues’ fightback to victory.

The other was the Reds’ 20-year-old rookie wing, Tim Ryan, who scored three tries in his debut Super start. His third, in the 63rd minute, was the try of the weekend. He stepped right, stepped left, dashed 30 metres and left Blues fullback Cole Forbes sprawling to score.

The sharp end gets sharper

After a shaky start, with two yellow cards and being down 12-0 after 19 minutes, the Chiefs hit overdrive in the second half in Sydney to see off the Waratahs 38-22.

In the last quarter, the men from Hamilton showed why they’re still title contenders. In the 48th minute, impressive wing Eroni Narawa sealed a slick backline move for a try - and five minutes later, halfback Cortez Ratima stepped two tacklers and flew 30 metres like a budding Aaron Smith to score.

In the 61st minute, Chiefs No 8 Wallace Sititi brushed off tacklers with ease to take the score to 31-15, leaving the Tahs shattered and well beaten.

How late is too late?

The crash tackle by Chiefs flanker Samipeni Finau in the third minute, that left Waratahs first five Tane Edmed spreadeagled on the ground, was eventually ruled not even worthy of a penalty.

Samipeni Finau smashes Tane Edmed. Photo / Sky Sport

Was the decision to play on right? To me, the collision teetered just on the right side of legality. Finau was committed to the tackle when the ball left Edmed’s hands. It would have been physically impossible for Finau to somehow freeze his body in mid-tackle and avoid the impact.

Man of the match

The Crusaders’ 39-0 whipping of the Melbourne Rebels in Christchurch was sparked by excellent performances all over the park.

In started at scrum time, when the Crusaders didn’t so much dismantle the Rebels pack as smash it to bits. Christian Lio-Willie and his loose-forward comrades, Ethan Blackadder and Callum Grace, were relentless. Sevu Reece, as he has all season, did the work of two men. And at last, ball was delivered to centre Levi Aumua, so he could blast his way across the advantage line.

But if one man epitomised the switch up by the Crusaders, it was returning captain Scott Barrett. His lineout work was a thing of beauty, and in general play he was, as always, uncompromising. You rarely see such a sparkling return after an injury break.

Does this change everything for the Crusaders?

It might. We’ll get a much better idea after they play the Reds in Christchurch next Saturday, but the most promising sign for coach Rob Penney had to be the belief that spread through his team the longer the Rebels’ game went on.

The best quote of the weekend came from Rebels’ captain, prop Sam Talakai, who said wearily: “We got our pants pulled down.”

Grinding at the mill

The closeness of the score, with the Highlanders beating the Western Force 7-6, was about where the entertainment stopped in Dunedin.

Clinging on to eighth place, and a chance of the playoffs, the Highlanders scored the only try when Folau Fakatava plunged over in the 46th minute after his forwards had besieged the Force’s line.

If the Landers don’t make the playoffs, it won’t be for lack of effort from players like captain Billy Harmon, but with the Canes and the Blues still to come in pool play, it’ll be a battle.

Again, the crowd prize goes to the Drua faithful

The fun of watching games in Lautoka gets a massive boost from the noisy, joyful crowd. But actually playing there against the Fijian Drua is not such a good time, as a gutsy Moana Pasifika found in their 24-17 loss on Saturday afternoon.

Moana’s courage, to score twice after being 24-5 down with just 10 minutes to play, was epitomised by 36-year-old first five Christain Leali’ifano, who played with the craft of a veteran and the fearlessness of a newcomer.

Phil Gifford has twice been judged New Zealand sportswriter of the year, has won nine New Zealand and two Australasian radio awards, and been judged New Zealand Sports Columnist of the year three times. In 2010 he was honoured with the SPARC lifetime achievement award for services to sports journalism.