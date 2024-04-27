The Fijian Drua have held off a fast-finishing Moana Pasifika side to claim a 24-17 win in Lautoka.
The Drua held a 17-0 lead at halftime, with first-half times through Taniela Rakuro and Selestino Ravutaumada.
Moana Pasifika struck first in the second half through Henry Taefu, before the Drua extended their lead with a second to Rakuro.
Tries to Sione Havili Talitui and Sama Malolo inside the final 10 minutes put Moana Pasifika in touching distance, but the Drua held on for a seven-point win.
