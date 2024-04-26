The Crusaders secure their second win of the season beating the Rebels 39-0. Video / Sky Sport

Crusaders 39

Melbourne Rebels 0

With just one win through nine rounds of Super Rugby Pacific, if the Crusaders were going to make an unlikely run into the playoffs, it had to start this week.

And after a 39-0 battering of the Melbourne Rebels in Christchurch on Friday night, Crusaders fans have been left pondering the question about their playoff aspirations: So, you’re telling me there’s a chance?

If the Crusaders can find this sort of performance on a consistent basis, they’re sure to shake things up a bit.

It was a much-needed performance from the reigning champions, particularly at the lineout which has struggled during the season. But it was the scrum that set the tone.

In a dominant display of power, the Crusaders’ scrum steamrolled that of the Rebels, constantly driving them backwards and earning six penalties in that area. The Rebels replacing their entire front row just 30 minutes into the game told the story.

But there was a lot to like across the park for the hosts.

Christian Lio-Willie played a starring role at No 8 with two tries and winning two turnovers in a display of strength and skill before being replaced after receiving treatment to his ankle. Sevu Reece was again a constant presence and got plenty of touches across the field before adding to his try-scoring tally with a pick-and-go from 1m out in the final 10 minutes. Levi Aumua was able to make his mark on the game with some strong runs – putting Rebels No 10 Carter Gordon on a highlight reel with one of his carries - while Johnny McNicholl had some game-breaking moments at fullback.

They also welcomed back Scott Barrett and, off the bench, David Havili, who both looked like they hadn’t missed a moment of action despite getting their first minutes in weeks.

Through their final five games, the Crusaders play the Queensland Reds, Blues and Moana Pasifika at home, while go on the road to meet the Highlanders and Brumbies.

The performance against the Rebels – who came into the contest fourth on the ladder with a 5-3 record – should be a reminder that a Crusaders team who can put things together can test everyone they meet.

While an impressive scoreline and some quality rugby on show, the Crusaders weren’t perfect. Handling errors and turnovers saw them miss some opportunities in the first half, while at times they looked a bit unsure of themselves as they tried to exit their own territory.

They almost let the Rebels off the hook at the back end of the first half when, after dictating the play for the entire half but only came away with unconverted tries through Lio-Willie and Cullen Grace, they spent the final minutes of the half camped in their own territory.

They held the Rebels out, but a 10-0 scoreline did not tell the tale of the half.

A McNicholl break leading to a second Lio-Willie try pushed things out further, before tries to Owen Franks – his first since 2010 - Reece and McNicholl saw them put an emphatic stamp on the evening.

Crusaders 39 (Christian Lio-Willie 2, Cullen Grace, Owen Franks, Sevu Reece, Johnny McNicholl tries; Rivez Reihana 3 cons, pen)

Melbourne Rebels 0

HT: 10-0

