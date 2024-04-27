All the action as the Highlanders host the Force in Dunedin.

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Folau Fakatava and Rhys Patchell are among a number of changes to the starting side for the Highlanders as they prepare to host the Western Force in Dunedin on Saturday night.

Off the back of a 31-0 loss to the Reds, the Highlanders have brought Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Fakatava back into the starting XV, while Patchell makes his first start since round six which sees Cameron Millar move to the bench.

Former Crusader Mitch Dunshea makes his Highlanders debut at lock, Connor Garden-Bachop moves to the left wing in place of Jona Nareki, while Jake Te Hiwi starts at second five-eighths.

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Henry Bell

3. Saula Ma’u

4. Mitch Dunshea (team debut)

5. Fabian Holland

6. Oliver Haig

7. Sean Withy

8. Billy Harmon (c)

9. Folau Fakatava

10. Rhys Patchell

11. Connor Garden-Bachop

12. Jake Te Hiwi

13. Tanielu Tele’a

14. Timoci Tavatavanawai

15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Reserves

16. Jack Taylor

17. Daniel Lienert-Brown

18. Jermaine Ainsley

19. Will Tucker

20. Hugh Renton

21. James Arscott

22. Cameron Millar

23. Martin Bogado