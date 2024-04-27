All the action as the Highlanders host the Force in Dunedin.
Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Folau Fakatava and Rhys Patchell are among a number of changes to the starting side for the Highlanders as they prepare to host the Western Force in Dunedin on Saturday night.
Off the back of a 31-0 loss to the Reds, the Highlanders have brought Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Fakatava back into the starting XV, while Patchell makes his first start since round six which sees Cameron Millar move to the bench.
Former Crusader Mitch Dunshea makes his Highlanders debut at lock, Connor Garden-Bachop moves to the left wing in place of Jona Nareki, while Jake Te Hiwi starts at second five-eighths.
1. Ethan de Groot
2. Henry Bell
3. Saula Ma’u
4. Mitch Dunshea (team debut)
5. Fabian Holland
6. Oliver Haig
7. Sean Withy
8. Billy Harmon (c)
9. Folau Fakatava
10. Rhys Patchell
11. Connor Garden-Bachop
12. Jake Te Hiwi
13. Tanielu Tele’a
14. Timoci Tavatavanawai
15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens
Reserves
16. Jack Taylor
17. Daniel Lienert-Brown
18. Jermaine Ainsley
19. Will Tucker
20. Hugh Renton
21. James Arscott
22. Cameron Millar
23. Martin Bogado