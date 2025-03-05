Beauden Barrett finished the match against the Hurricanes at halfback for the Blues. Photo / Photosport

Beauden Barrett finished the match against the Hurricanes at halfback for the Blues. Photo / Photosport

Vern Cotter is intent on setting the record straight after the controversial finish to the Blues first victory of the season against the Hurricanes in Wellington last week.

The Blues finished their 33-29 win over the Hurricanes under a cloud of controversy after an injury to Sam Nock forced a late backline reshuffle that pushed Beauden Barrett into acting halfback to close out the game.

The nature of Nock’s injury has since sparked widespread debate.

At the time it appeared, Nock injured his leg but the Blues remain adamant he suffered a head knock, which would have allowed starting halfback Finlay Christie to return to the field in his absence. After the incident was reviewed by officials, they could not find any evidence of Nock qualifying for an HIA replacement.

Nock has since recovered and will start for the Blues, inside Barrett, who moves from fullback to first five-eighth as they welcome the Brumbies to Eden Park on Friday night, but Cotter is frustrated with suggestions his team attempted to manipulate or cheat the replacement system.