The Hurricanes host the Rebels in the second of the Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals in Wellington.

Hurricanes team to face Rebels

The Hurricanes will host the first home quarter-final in over five years when the Rebels come to town on Saturday afternoon, and they’ve gone with a familiar squad.

Only two changes have been made to the starting side from the Hurricanes’ win over the Highlanders last time out. Justin Sangster starts at lock in place of James Tucker, while Peter Lakai starts at openside flanker in place of Du’Plessis Kirifi.

Salesi Rayasi retains the starting role on the left wing after scoring a hat-trick against the Highlanders, with Kini Naholo returning on the bench. Richard Judd also returns as a reserve halfback. Brad Shields and Du’Plessis Kirifi have also both been named on the bench in lieu of primary locking cover.

Kickoff: Saturday 4.35pm at Sky Stadium

1. Xavier Numia

2. Asafo Aumua

3. Pasilio Tosi

4. Justin Sangster

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. Devan Flanders

7. Peter Lakai

8. Brayden Iose

9. T.J. Perenara

10. Brett Cameron

11. Salesi Rayasi

12. Jordie Barrett

13. Billy Proctor

14. Josh Moorby

15. Ruben Love

Reserves:

16. James O’Reilly

17. Pouri Rakete-Stones

18. Tevita Mafileo

19. Brad Shields

20. Du’Plessis Kirifi

21. Richard Judd

22. Bailyn Sullivan

23. Kini Naholo