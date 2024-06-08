The Hurricanes host the Rebels in the second of the Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals in Wellington.
Hurricanes team to face Rebels
The Hurricanes will host the first home quarter-final in over five years when the Rebels come to town on Saturday afternoon, and they’ve gone with a familiar squad.
Only two changes have been made to the starting side from the Hurricanes’ win over the Highlanders last time out. Justin Sangster starts at lock in place of James Tucker, while Peter Lakai starts at openside flanker in place of Du’Plessis Kirifi.
Salesi Rayasi retains the starting role on the left wing after scoring a hat-trick against the Highlanders, with Kini Naholo returning on the bench. Richard Judd also returns as a reserve halfback. Brad Shields and Du’Plessis Kirifi have also both been named on the bench in lieu of primary locking cover.
Kickoff: Saturday 4.35pm at Sky Stadium
1. Xavier Numia
2. Asafo Aumua
3. Pasilio Tosi
4. Justin Sangster
5. Isaia Walker-Leawere
6. Devan Flanders
7. Peter Lakai
8. Brayden Iose
9. T.J. Perenara
10. Brett Cameron
11. Salesi Rayasi
12. Jordie Barrett
13. Billy Proctor
14. Josh Moorby
15. Ruben Love
Reserves:
16. James O’Reilly
17. Pouri Rakete-Stones
18. Tevita Mafileo
19. Brad Shields
20. Du’Plessis Kirifi
21. Richard Judd
22. Bailyn Sullivan
23. Kini Naholo