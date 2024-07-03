Jasper Wiese and Andrew Portersquare off during the Rugby World Cup pool match between South Africa and Ireland. Photo / Photosport

Jasper Wiese and Andrew Portersquare off during the Rugby World Cup pool match between South Africa and Ireland. Photo / Photosport

The Springboks have added to the hype ahead of this opening test against Ireland with a social media post, including a subtle dig at the All Blacks.

The World Cup winners and the world’s second ranked team will square off at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday morning. It will be South Africa’s first test at home after beating the All Blacks in the World Cup final, winning their season opener against Wales at Twickenham last month.

Ireland are coming off winning the Six Nations title in February.

A video shared by the official Springboks account on X starts off with images of South Africa facing the haka along with the words ‘For a long time two nations ruled international rugby but in 2023 a new contender emerged...’ before cutting to shots of Ireland’s pool play win over the Boks at the World Cup.

Ireland went on to top the group but failed to reach the semifinals when they were defeated by the All Blacks in the quarter-finals.