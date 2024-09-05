Some require divine intervention to get a crack but we have summarised the ways it could come together for each NPC team below. Unfortunately for the Southland Stags, Jason Rutledge won’t be getting the special call-up to bolster their chances as they either needed to win it or the Taniwha took it in the aforementioned games.

Hawke’s Bay

To lock the Shield away for the summer they have to fend off Tasman in round five on a short turnaround, similarly another quick shot for Taranaki in round seven and then Auckland in round eight. To hark back to last year’s dance between the Lions and the Magpies, if Tasman win then lose to Wellington it will be game on between the Magpies and Lions in the final round.

Hawke’s Bay celebrates defending the Ranfurly Shield from Northland at McLean Park in Napier on August 23. Photo / Photosport

Tasman

Major chance to win the Shield even though the Tasman haven’t held the Shield since 1973 (under their previous namesake Marlborough). If they win this Saturday they’ll immediately face Wellington the following round, Auckland midweek in round six and then Taranaki in the final week.

Taranaki

Taranaki get their chance to win back the Shield which they last held in a New Plymouth minute in 2020. If they beat Hawke’s Bay they’ll hope to avoid the same fate with a quick turnaround against a plucky North Harbour in round seven, then hope to put it away for the summer when they face Manawatū in round 8.

Auckland

Auckland and Shield rugby are synonymous for the older generation of fans but fans of Auckland young and old this year will be lacking a bit of confidence in their performance leading to a Shield scalp from Hawke’s Bay in round eight. Failing that they’ll face Tasman if they’re able to take it off Hawke’s Bay in round 8. A victory in either means only a single defence against Bay of Plenty in round 9.

Wellington

The Lions are a top-of-the-table team that will be looking to add the Shield to their trophy cabinet. They need a Tasman win this week to then challenge in round 6. They’ll face off against Hawke’s Bay in round 9 which will double as a preview of the playoffs.

Wellington are a serious contender for the NPC this year but will they get the bounce of the ball for a shot at the Ranfurly Shield? Photo / Photosport

North Harbour

The high-scoring attack of North Harbour led by the stand-out Cade Banks needs Hawke’s Bay to lose the Shield to Taranaki, and then to catch Taranaki by surprise in a short turnaround. They’ll have a single defence against Canterbury before locking the Shield in Albany.

Manawatū

Having not lifted the Shield since a 1976-78 defence, the Turbos will need a Hawke’s Bay loss to Taranaki and a Bulls defence against North Harbour if they want to hold the Shield aloft this season. A defence against Counties Manukau comes in the final round of the competition.

Bay of Plenty

The Steamers need some luck if they want to win the Shield for only the second time. Tasman need to beat Hawke’s Bay this weekend, Wellington defeat Tasman in round 6 and then the Bay get their shot. If Hawke’s Bay retain, they will need an Auckland win in round 8 before a round 9 challenge to end the season. If they beat Wellington, they’ll defend against Northland in round 8.

Canterbury

Canterbury will need a lot of luck to notch another win to take the Shield south this year. Hawke’s Bay lose to Taranaki, Taranaki lose to North Harbour for a chance in round 8. They’ll have a final round defence against Waikato.

Northland

Having already missed their chance to control their own Shield destiny by losing to Hawke’s Bay earlier this season, the Taniwha need Hawke’s Bay to lose the Shield to Tasman, Tasman to lose to Wellington, Wellington to lose to Bay of Plenty before they get a shot in round 8. They’ll have a round 9 defence against Otago if they do win.

Counties Manukau

Another one-time Shield holder, Counties require a Taranaki win over the Magpies, a Manawatū win over Taranaki to earn the right to challenge Lord Ranfurly’s prize in the final round of the competition.

Otago

Otago are quietly the most improved team in the competition led by a dominant forward pack with Liam Coltman at the helm. They require a fair bit of luck for their shot. Tasman, Wellington, Bay of Plenty and Northland all need to win their respective challenges before another potential final round shot.

Waikato

Get out the cowbells Waikato, because you’ll need them to get your chance to hold the Shield aloft at a parade in Hamilton. Hawke’s Bay lose to Taranaki, Taranaki lose to North Harbour, North Harbour lose to Canterbury and then Waikato get the chance to get some revenge on the Cantabrians for the 2000′s loss that saw their mighty 21-game defence come to an end (if you can remember that).

A lot of permutations and a lot of luck, but all roads will go through the Hawke’s Bay starting this weekend against the Mako.