Ex-Australia flanker Dr Brett Robinson puts hand up to become World Rugby’s new chair

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Brett Robinson. Photo / Three Plus

Australian Dr Brett Robinson has confirmed he will contest the election for the position of World Rugby chair, and bid to replace the outgoing Sir Bill Beaumont in November.

If elected, Robinson would become the first person from the Southern Hemisphere to hold the role since its inception in 1996.

The 54-year-old was capped 16 times by Australia at test level, before attaining his doctorate from Oxford University.

Since retirement, Robinson has been involved in the administrative side of the game, as part of Rugby Australia’s high performance unit, as well as currently sitting on World Rugby’s executive board.

“It is a privilege to be a part of the great, global game of rugby,” he said. “It is why, after careful consideration and engagement with the broader World Rugby membership, I take great pride in confirming my nomination for the chair of World Rugby.

“In recent months I have discussed the state of the game, and the challenges and opportunities that exist, with many of my colleagues in member unions and regional associations across the world and in both hemispheres.

“These conversations have provided clarity on what is needed to address the current challenges and drive our game forward.

“Through our next cycle, World Rugby needs a laser focus on addressing the core issues that are challenging our game, but also which provide the best opportunity to drive our game forward.

“As chair, my objective would be to embody the values of rugby to inspire strong, transparent and inclusive leadership, which positions our game to reach its potential on the global sporting stage.”

Robinson has outlined five points of delivery that he’d bring to the role.

Those include:

• Financial sustainability across all member unions amid a rising cost base and wage inflation

• Prudent execution of the next phase of World Rugby’s global growth agenda

• Competitions that drive audience engagement and commercial outcomes

• Fan and player growth through investment in player safety, law reform and innovation

• A disciplined and fit-for-purpose governing body.

So far, only World Rugby’s current vice-chair John Jeffrey, who represented both Scotland and the British and Irish Lions, has put himself forward to step into the role.

World Rugby’s council will vote for its new chair on November 14.

