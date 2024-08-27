Brett Robinson. Photo / Three Plus

Australian Dr Brett Robinson has confirmed he will contest the election for the position of World Rugby chair, and bid to replace the outgoing Sir Bill Beaumont in November.

If elected, Robinson would become the first person from the Southern Hemisphere to hold the role since its inception in 1996.

The 54-year-old was capped 16 times by Australia at test level, before attaining his doctorate from Oxford University.

Since retirement, Robinson has been involved in the administrative side of the game, as part of Rugby Australia’s high performance unit, as well as currently sitting on World Rugby’s executive board.

“It is a privilege to be a part of the great, global game of rugby,” he said. “It is why, after careful consideration and engagement with the broader World Rugby membership, I take great pride in confirming my nomination for the chair of World Rugby.