“Keith’s legacy lives on through his family and his enduring impact on the rugby community,” said Auckland Rugby. “He will be remembered with respect, gratitude, and love.”

Nelson began his rugby career playing for Ponsonby before relocating to Dunedin for his dentistry studies.

In 1959, he played for Otago, scoring a try in a famous 26-8 win over the touring British & Irish Lions. He took a brief break to focus on his studies before returning to play in 1962 and later that year he made his test debut.

He went on the 1963-64 All Blacks tour of Britain, Ireland, France and North America where he played 16 games, but not a test.

In 1965 he moved back to Auckland when he opened his dental practice and he went on to captain the province until he retired, playing 87 games.

He also played for Ponsonby in the Auckland competition and was captain of the Ponies when future All Blacks great Bryan (BG) Williams burst on to the scene.

After hanging up the boots, he was heavily involved in Ponsonby and Auckland Rugby along with his dental work.

He was also involved in coaching and committee work. He is one of a handful of All Blacks to be honoured with life membership at Ponsonby.

Several former All Blacks have died recently, including Don McIntosh, who was the oldest living All Black, aged 97. Stu Wilson, a former All Blacks captain, died in June, aged 70.

The current oldest living All Black is Brian Steele, born on January 19, 1929, making him 96 years old.

