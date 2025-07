A stretched workforce could threaten infrastructure, RSA may fracture over withholding fees and police issue over 70 infringement notices.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Former All Blacks flanker Don McIntosh has died, aged 94.

McIntosh, who was one of the oldest living All Blacks, died at the Levin Home for War Veterans on Thursday.

During his rugby career, he played four tests and 13 games for the All Blacks between 1956-57, scoring nine points.

He made his test debut in 1956, appearing in the first two tests against the touring Springboks.

In 1957, McIntosh was selected for the All Blacks’ tour of Australia, where he played in 9 tour matches as well as both tests.