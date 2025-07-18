Advertisement
Premium

On The Up: Oldest living All Black Brian Steele, 96, shares secret to longevity

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

The oldest living All Black, Brian Steele, holding a picture from his All Black trial at his home in Havelock North. Photo / Jack Riddell

The oldest living All Black says fitness as you age is the key to a long and happy life.

Born in 1929 in Wellington, Brian Steele, 96, was chosen as halfback when he was 22, alongside future All Blacks captain Ponty Reid for the 1951 All Blacks tour of Australia.

