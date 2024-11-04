Beaduen Barrett and teammates dejected after losing to Ireland. Photo / Photosport

An Irish rugby writer has said the All Blacks are now mortals in the eyes of their Irish opposites with their “mystique evaporated”.

Writing in the Irish Times, Johnny Watterson said Ireland’s first victory against the All Blacks in Chicago in 2016 marked a change in the “power structure” between the teams over the past decade after more than a century of All Blacks dominance.

“When the fulltime whistle sounded in Soldier Field in 2016 and Ireland broke the 111-year duck against the All Blacks, the dynamic between the teams changed forever,” he wrote.

The All Blacks play Ireland in Dublin on Saturday morning (NZT) as part of their end-of-year tour. They opened their tour with a 64-19 victory over Japan, before topping England 24-22 on Saturday.

“Between November 2016 and last year in Paris [in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final] the sides have met nine times. From zero wins in 28 matches, Ireland have now won five of the nine.”