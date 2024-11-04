Advertisement
All Blacks vs Ireland: ‘Mystique evaporated’, claims Irish writer Johnny Watterson

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Beaduen Barrett and teammates dejected after losing to Ireland. Photo / Photosport

An Irish rugby writer has said the All Blacks are now mortals in the eyes of their Irish opposites with their “mystique evaporated”.

Writing in the Irish Times, Johnny Watterson said Ireland’s first victory against the All Blacks in Chicago in 2016 marked a change in the “power structure” between the teams over the past decade after more than a century of All Blacks dominance.

“When the fulltime whistle sounded in Soldier Field in 2016 and Ireland broke the 111-year duck against the All Blacks, the dynamic between the teams changed forever,” he wrote.

The All Blacks play Ireland in Dublin on Saturday morning (NZT) as part of their end-of-year tour. They opened their tour with a 64-19 victory over Japan, before topping England 24-22 on Saturday.

“Between November 2016 and last year in Paris [in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final] the sides have met nine times. From zero wins in 28 matches, Ireland have now won five of the nine.”

“For over a century the All Blacks had brainwashed Ireland into believing that they were a naturally-born superior team, exotic and out of reach. Then Soldier Field happened,” Watterson wrote.

Ireland gather around second five-eighth Robbie Henshaw after he scored against the All Blacks at Soldier Field. Photo / Brett Phibbs
Regular encounters had boosted Ireland, he said, noting the sides had played “28 games in 111 years compared to what will be 10 games in eight years – which breeds familiarity”.

“But after that welcome loss of innocence in Soldier Field, a decidedly mortal All Black side will be met in Dublin with more expectation and less fear.”

The All Blacks 28-24 quarter-final victory at the 2023 Rugby World Cup marked the ninth exit at that stage of the tournament for the men in green, following immediately after the 46-14 drubbing they had been served by the New Zealanders in 2019.

Watterson theorises that regular test matches between the two nations have eroded an aura that used to surround the All Blacks.

“In the 1970-1980s it was sometimes 11 years between matches featuring Ireland and New Zealand teams. In 1978 the touring All Blacks beat Ireland 10-6 at Lansdowne Road and did not play again until 1989 when they won 23-6. Going further back the sides did not play between 1935 and 1954. Times change.

“Call it what you will – the All Black aura, mojo, presence, spell or mystique – but it is either lost, gone or in low vibrating mode. Next Friday Ireland will welcome them as a charismatic side that still turns heads and burns opponents.

