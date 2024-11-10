Advertisement
All Blacks v Ireland: How Scott Robertson’s men silenced the Irish crowd

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu celebrates winning as the Dublin crowd looks on. Photo / Photosport

An Irish rugby pundit has labelled the All Blacks as the “world’s sexiest rugby team”, saying their comprehensive win against Ireland on Saturday morning silenced the Dublin crowd which had arrived with high expectations.

Writing in the Irish Times, Johnny Watterson noted ticket prices for the clash were expensive and Irish supporters expected to be entertained and for their team – who were ranked No 1 in the world going into the match – to perform to a high standard.

“Fans are not slow to pick up on the similarities between a match between Ireland and the world’s sexiest rugby team, the All Blacks, and a rock concert. They expect to get bang for their buck from the performance, and maybe a feeling of entitlement.

“That’s one reason why many spectators began to file out of the ground while the action was still in progress ... fans voted with their feet and either left the ground or went to purchase drinks to bring back to their seats.”

New Zealand media working at the match noted a growing number of empty seats in the stands as the visitors extended their control of the match through the second half.

Watterson said spectators moving from their seats to get drinks or find other entertainment “certainly irritated other fans absorbed by the tactical and technical execution of the scrums, breakdown and staccato flow of the game and who were less concerned about making the experience a night out”.

“But there has been a shift in recent years about expectations from teams and entertainment value and Andy Farrell and his players can take credit for the fact that fans have come to hold this Irish team in high esteem and expect so much from it.”

He said that with Ireland having “built themselves into a brand of excellence”, it was natural for their fans to feel entitled to see entertainment and excellent performance. “Not meeting those expectations means people have a drink or simply walk out of the ground. That’s what they pay for.“

Watterson said the match “lacked atmosphere for long tracts, with New Zealand content to close Ireland down”.

“What was left at the Aviva was a murmuring crowd, many of whom became disengaged and either left the ground early or trotted off to the bar knowing that despite two tries being scored, they were probably going to miss nothing more than another scrum or a penalty.”

In the build-up to the match, Watterson had said last week that the All Blacks are now mortals in the eyes of their Irish opposites with their “mystique evaporated”.

All Blacks v France, Sunday 9.10am

Live commentary on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio. Live match blog at nzherald.co.nz

