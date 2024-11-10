All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu celebrates winning as the Dublin crowd looks on. Photo / Photosport

An Irish rugby pundit has labelled the All Blacks as the “world’s sexiest rugby team”, saying their comprehensive win against Ireland on Saturday morning silenced the Dublin crowd which had arrived with high expectations.

Writing in the Irish Times, Johnny Watterson noted ticket prices for the clash were expensive and Irish supporters expected to be entertained and for their team – who were ranked No 1 in the world going into the match – to perform to a high standard.

“Fans are not slow to pick up on the similarities between a match between Ireland and the world’s sexiest rugby team, the All Blacks, and a rock concert. They expect to get bang for their buck from the performance, and maybe a feeling of entitlement.

“That’s one reason why many spectators began to file out of the ground while the action was still in progress ... fans voted with their feet and either left the ground or went to purchase drinks to bring back to their seats.”

New Zealand media working at the match noted a growing number of empty seats in the stands as the visitors extended their control of the match through the second half.