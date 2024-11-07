Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

Inside Rugby: Why Ireland can overtake the All Blacks as the game's biggest brand

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The All Blacks face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday morning
  • The two sides have developed a heated rivalry over the better part of the past decade
  • Ireland’s authenticity and approach to the game will see them overtake the All Blacks, on and off the field

Gregor Paul is one of New Zealand’s most respected rugby writers and columnists. He has won multiple awards for journalism and written several books about sport.

OPINION

The question, even just eight years ago, that everybody had about Ireland was ‘would they ever beat the All Blacks?’.

Now, they have done it five times, and the question is how long before they become the biggest brand in world rugby – bigger, more commercially powerful and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks