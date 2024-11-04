Advertisement
All Blacks v England: Penalty counts and yellow cards are killing the All Blacks - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Referee Angus Gardner shows a yellow card to Anton Lienert-Brown during the All Blacks' win over England at Twickenham. Photo / Getty Images

Referee Angus Gardner shows a yellow card to Anton Lienert-Brown during the All Blacks' win over England at Twickenham. Photo / Getty Images

THREE KEY THINGS

  • The All Blacks conceded 11 penalties against England.
  • Penalty counts and yellow cards have been an issue for the side since 2020.
  • Infringements are having big consequences in the context of a close games.

Gregor Paul in Dublin

There is a glass ceiling sitting between the All Blacks’ ambition and their ability – one that has been there for more than five years, and one that a lot of smart people haven’t been able to find a means to smash through.

