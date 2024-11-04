Sam Cane was the All Blacks captain when Ireland were victorious in a three-test series on these shores in 2022. Photo / Photosport

Losing their status as world rugby’s greatest power has left the All Blacks struggling with an “existential crisis of identity”, a rugby pundit writing in Irish media has claimed.

Writing in the Irish Times, Matt Williams, former coach of the Waratahs, Leinster, Ulster and Scotland, said: “The dawning of the reality that the Springboks are better than anything in a black jersey has led to an existential crisis of identity within the Shaky Isles.

“The Kiwis have become so accustomed to, as they see it, being superior to all other rugby species on the planet, that the realisation that this image of themselves no longer holds true has come as a crushing blow to their self-image.”

Williams, an Australian, said “the New Zealand mindset has never recovered” after Ireland beat the All Blacks 2-1 in a series on these shores in 2022. “Like the Visigoth hordes sacking the ancient Roman capital, the Irish arrived in New Zealand in 2022 and they did not bother knocking on the front door. Instead, they kicked it off its hinges.”

Williams found time to fire a couple of shots at the Kiwi rugby media: “The New Zealand rugby media has only two gears. Bragging of how much better their national team is compared to the rest of the world or a panicked internal catastrophe when they lose a few games.”