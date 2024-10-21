Uncapped Peter Lakai is en route to earning his way into the All Blacks starting side for Saturday’s test against Japan in Yokohama. And he’s got the best possible roommate to lean on should that happen.
The All Blacks squad is named at 4pm today with a different look expected to the starting lineout that was relatively settled over the last three rounds of the Rugby Championship, especially in the loose forwards.
Lakai was called in as cover, following injuries to Dalton Papali’i, Ethan Blackadder and Luke Jacobson.
The 21-year-old was getting ready to head to Wellington Lions training last Monday ahead of their semifinal with Waikato when Scott Robertson called him for his first All Blacks tour.
Instead of preparing for a home NPC final, he’s getting ready for a possible test call-up. He’s been leaning on the advice of Sam Cane this week, who has 100 test caps on him. That comes following two years of tutelage alongside Ardie Savea at the Hurricanes.