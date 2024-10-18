Harry Plummer at All Blacks training. Photo / Getty Images
Approaching the end of arguably the best season of his career, Harry Plummer would be forgiven for being frustrated at being stuck behind two of the world’s best in the race for an All Blacks spot. Not that he is, though.
After years as a solid performer for the Blues and Auckland, 2024 has seen Plummer’s game hit new heights.
“We all know Beauden’s accolades. He’s one of the most professional, hardest-working and talented people I’ve met or played with. And he’s just a good person as well, that makes it easier.
“It’s the same with Damian. I didn’t know him too well, but getting to spend time with him over the last six weeks - he’s a keen golfer as well.
“Just watching them go about their craft, they’re two of the best tens in the world. I consider myself very lucky to be in contention with them.
“I’m a strong believer that if you want to be better each day, you need to be training against people that will better you each day.”
But while Plummer will have to wait for another chance with the All Blacks, selection with the All Blacks XV - who’ll face Irish club side Munster and the Georgian national team - is almost guaranteed.
Instead of competing with Barrett and McKenzie for first-five duties, Plummer will take on a senior role, and mentor Josh Jacomb, seemingly the next No 10 off the New Zealand rugby production line