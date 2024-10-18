Plummer watched from the stands as Beauden Barrett was given the No 10 jersey to face Australia in Wellington, before he wasn’t selected for the All Blacks’ full squad for the northern tour.

But competing against Blues teammate Barrett and Damian McKenzie, Plummer is prepared to be patient in his bid for higher honours.

“There’s two of the best tens in the world in that jersey,” he told the Herald. “I’m getting to learn off them and compete with them.

“We all know Beauden’s accolades. He’s one of the most professional, hardest-working and talented people I’ve met or played with. And he’s just a good person as well, that makes it easier.

“It’s the same with Damian. I didn’t know him too well, but getting to spend time with him over the last six weeks - he’s a keen golfer as well.

“Just watching them go about their craft, they’re two of the best tens in the world. I consider myself very lucky to be in contention with them.

Harry Plummer made his test debut for the All Blacks against the Wallabies in Sydney. Photo / Photosport

“I’m a strong believer that if you want to be better each day, you need to be training against people that will better you each day.”

But while Plummer will have to wait for another chance with the All Blacks, selection with the All Blacks XV - who’ll face Irish club side Munster and the Georgian national team - is almost guaranteed.

Instead of competing with Barrett and McKenzie for first-five duties, Plummer will take on a senior role, and mentor Josh Jacomb, seemingly the next No 10 off the New Zealand rugby production line

Plummer is also one of eight players called from the All Blacks XV into the senior side to face Japan at the end of October, but says the chance to play trumps any personal pride.

“That’s the beauty of what the All Blacks XV offers. At the end of the day, it’s a competitive sport, you need to play to win.

“That northern tour’s not going to be easy, neither is the ABs XV tour. There are a lot of people, I feel, that are really going to step up, and push their case for higher honours.

“It’s pretty competitive in New Zealand rugby at the moment. I don’t see any point in people sitting on the sidelines when there is an opportunity to play.”

Like many who have battled to win All Blacks selection, Plummer’s positional versatility can be considered both a strength and a weakness.

While form has got him into Scott Robertson’s plans, the ability to cover both first and second five-eighths has seen his one test appearance come off the bench.

This year, for the Blues, Perofeta’s injury saw Plummer play 10 games at first-five, with only one of those ending in defeat.

And while humble about being prepared to do whatever is needed of him, Plummer’s time at No 10 sees him prepared to go all in on his preferred position.

“It’s a bit of a debate I’ve had over the last couple of years,” he explained. “I’ve sort of landed on I want to be on the field, whatever that looks like.

“I don’t think it matters what I want. It’s about the team.

“I’ve enjoyed playing 10 this year, and being able to have the reins of the team, and being trusted by Vern [Cotter] to lead the team. That was really special.

Harry Plummer and Will Jordan after the All Blacks' victory over Australia in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images

“But I’ve also had some really cool moments in the 12 jersey as well. I think it’s important that I keep working hard at both and be an option at both.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with adding strings to your bow. But I’d be lying if I said I didn’t enjoy playing 10 this season, with what it’s given me and what it continues to give me.”

Away from rugby, Plummer is also lending his name to charity with Movember, and taking part in the Volle Great New Zealand Tee Off, to raise money for men’s health.

Plummer has been upfront about his own mental health journey, having been a target of online trolls after a missed kick cost the Blues victory on his Super Rugby debut.

But if there’s any advertisement for persistence, it’s been the 2024 season. The successes that have come Plummer’s way are evidence that opportunity in sport is just as important as ability.

And now with a Super Rugby title and All Blacks cap under his belt, Plummer can and does look back with pride.

“It’s happened really quick,” he said. “I’m very confident in what I do, the person I know I can be, and the player I know I can be.

“But there were a lot of times that I thought all those things were probably a bit out of reach for me.

“My career’s been built on trying to be as consistent as I can, so that when someone goes down, I know my role and I can execute my role.

“The accolades and the successes are really enjoyable, but I’m playing with some unbelievable people.

“It’s been an unbelievable year, and one I won’t be forgetting any time soon.”

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



