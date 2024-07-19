Played 7

All Blacks won 7

Fiji won 0

Draws 0

All Blacks v Fiji lineups

All Blacks:

1. Tamaiti Williams 2. Asafo Aumua 3. Fletcher Newell 4. Scott Barrett (Captain) 5. Tupou Vaa’i 6. Luke Jacobson 7. Ethan Blackadder 8. Ardie Savea (Vice Captain) 9. Cortez Ratima 10. Damian McKenzie 11. Caleb Clarke 12. Anton Lienert-Brown 13. Billy Proctor 14. Sevu Reece 15. Beauden Barrett

Reserves:

16. George Bell *17. Ethan De Groot 18. Pasilio Tosi19. Sam Darry 20. Wallace Sititi 21. Noah Hotham 22. Jordie Barrett (Vice Captain) 23. Emoni Narawa

Fiji:

1. Eroni Nawa 2. Tevita Ikanivere 3. Mesake Doge 4. Isoa Nasilasila 5. Temo Mayanavanua 6. Lekima Tagitagivalu 7. Kitione Salawa 8. Viliame Mata 9. Frank Lomani 10. Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula 11. Semi Radradra 12. Inia Tabuavou 13. Waisea Nayacalevu 14. Jiuta Wainiqolo 15. Vilimoni Botitu

Reserves

16. Zuriel Togiatama 17. Haereiti Hetet 18. Samu Tawake 19. Albert Tuisue 20. Elia Canakaivata 21. Simione Kuruvoli 22. Caleb Muntz 23. Sireli Maqala

When is All Blacks team named to play Fiji?

Scott Robertson and his coaching staff named their squad at 11am on Thursday.

Who will lead the haka for the All Blacks?

The question may not be answered until Saturday night. Codie Taylor did a fantastic job in the second test against England in TJ Perenara’s stead but he is not named to play against Fiji. Damian McKenzie is an option as he starts his 50th test.

Who will be the All Blacks captain?

Scott Barrett was revealed as the new All Blacks captain when the squad was announced last month, replacing Sam Cane. Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett have been named as his vice-captains.

All Blacks v Fiji referee

Matthew Carley of England will hold the whistle in San Diego. Carley’s first Tier 1 international was between the All Blacks and Scotland in 2017

All Blacks v England expert predictions

Elliott Smith - All Blacks by 10-20

Liam Napier - All Blacks by

Alex Powell - All Blacks by 30-40

Will Toogood - All Blacks by 20-30

Jason Pine - All Blacks by 20-30

Elijah Fa’afiu - All Blacks by 10-20

Bonnie Jansen - All Blacks by 10-20

Weather forecast

Expecting a clear evening. Mostly fine and a high of 24C in California. All Blacks attack coach Leon MacDonald said earlier in the week that the All Blacks found the temperature comfortable, can only assume the Fijians will have little trouble. The Brit came under criticism at the 2023 Rugby World Cup for his perceived lack of action against Wales’ infringements in a match against... Fiji.

All Blacks v England TAB odds

All Blacks: $1.06 Draw: no odds England: $7

All Blacks v England How to follow the action

For live commentary of All Blacks v Fiji, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and live streaming on Sky Sport Now; an alternative commentary option from the Alternative Commentary Collective is available on iHeartRadio, Hauraki and Sky Sport 9.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.



