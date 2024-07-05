However, he decided to stay put and commit to club and country through to the end of 2026.

The fact Robertson had been announced as All Blacks coach meant that Reece had to re-evaluate his call to leave New Zealand shores, he said.

“It was probably Razor [Scott Robertson] being the coach that changed the decisions around me leaving. Earlier in the year, when we all found out Razor was going to be coach, it kind of put me in two minds.

“You know it would be pretty cool being in this All Blacks environment with Razor as the coach and I’ve still got lots to give here in New Zealand.”

After winning six titles in a row as a Crusader with Robertson at the helm (including the two Covid Super Rugby Aotearoa crowns), Reece said it was anticipation about what the new coach could bring to the national side that sealed his decision.

“It was a tough decision but at the end it came down to Razor being coach, we all know what we can bring. I was excited to see what this year’s going to bring with Razor being head coach.”

The opening match of the 2024 test season will mark the 11th time the All Blacks and England have contested the Hillary Shield, which was introduced in 2008 to honour the legacy of Sir Edmund Hillary, and to recognise the links between the two countries.

All Blacks v England line-ups

All Blacks: 1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Scott Barrett (captain), 5. Patrick Tuipulotu, 6. Samipeni Finau, 7. Dalton Papali’i, 8. Ardie Savea, (vice-captain), 9. T.J. Perenara, 10. Damian McKenzie, 11. Mark Tele’a, 12. Jordie Barrett, (vice-captain) 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Sevu Reece, 15. Stephen Perofeta.

Reserves: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Tupou Vaa’i, 20. Luke Jacobson, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Anton Lienert-Brown, 23. Beauden Barrett.

England:

1. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 94 caps) – vice-captain, 2. Jamie George (Saracens, 91 caps) – captain, 3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 39 caps), 4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 82 caps) – vice-captain, 5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 13 caps), 6. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 5 caps), 7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 36 caps), 8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 31 caps) – vice-captain, 9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 16 caps), 10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 33 caps), 11. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 9 caps), 12. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 25 caps), 13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 63 caps) – vice-captain, 14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 4 caps), 15. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 10 caps).

Reserves

16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 13 caps), 17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, uncapped), 18. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 113 caps), 19. Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 5 caps), 20. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 51 caps), 21. Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 5 caps), 22. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 3 caps), 23. Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

For live commentary of All Blacks v England, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

You can hear the Alternative Commentary Collective on iHeartRadio, Hauraki and Sky Sport 9.

Live updates at nzherald.co.nz



