Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v England: The keys to victory in Scott Robertson’s first test as coach - Liam Napier

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
A breakdown of the wins and losses since the All Blacks first took on England in 1905. Video / NZ Herald

THREE KEY FACTS

  • England tour New Zealand for two tests, as they return here for the first time since 2014.
  • The two teams open the series in Dunedin this Saturday before squaring off at Eden Park on July 13.
  • The last time the two teams clashed was at Twickenham in 2022 when England scored three late tries in the final nine minutes to force a 25-25 draw.

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks