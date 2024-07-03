Frizell may return to New Zealand next year, once his contract with Toshiba is complete. For now, though, the internal battle to step into his breach draws a line to Ethan Blackadder and Samipeni Finau. Chiefs captain Luke Jacobson is another contender in the squad but in limited opportunities, he has struggled to stamp his mark on the test scene and his defensive steel is similar to Blues openside Dalton Papali’i.

Blackadder, one suspects, has the inside running to start at No 6 for the All Blacks’ first test of the year against England in Dunedin on Saturday – and, therefore, state his case as the front-runner to succeed Frizell.

Despite being constantly dogged by injuries, and only featuring late in the Crusaders campaign at openside flanker, Blackadder’s abrasive qualities are well known to Scott Robertson, who will select the All Blacks loosies, and former Crusaders forwards coach Ryan. Blackadder’s relentless approach to combat, work over the ball to exploit turnovers and proven test experience are highly regarded.

In terms of a like-for-like Frizell replacement, Finau best fits the bill. He was the Chiefs’ enforcer all season – crunching opposition first five-eighths in a trail of destruction. His presence would have English playmaker Marcus Smith glancing out the corner of his eye with every touch.

Finau’s hitman style frequently projects him to the edge of costly cards but every team needs someone striking fear through the opposition. With one previous test, though, Finau may be utilised in an impact role this week.

Whichever way they start, expect a Blackadder-Finau one-two punch.

Samipeni Finau on his All Blacks debut. Photo / Photosport

Other contentious selections come at halfback, where TJ Perenara’s experience is expected to start in his first test since rupturing his Achilles at Twickenham 20 months ago, and on the wing where Caleb Clarke, Emoni Narawa and Sevu Reece are likely to contest one spot.

With Mark Tele’a seemingly locked on one edge, Reece could win the race to the other. Clarke sustained a niggly rib injury while collecting a hat-trick in the Super Rugby final success with the Blues which could preclude his presence this week.

Reece, prior to the Crusaders’ exit before the playoffs, was one of the form wings in the competition despite his side’s underwhelming season. With 12 tries Reece finished tied with unwanted Blues No 8 Hoskins Sotutu, who played three more games.

Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu this week declared he is ready to go after returning five weeks early from a knee ligament injury for the Super Rugby final. Provided he is deemed fit, Tuipulotu should start in the second row alongside new captain Scott Barrett.

Damian McKenzie is widely expected to be handed first crack at replacing Mo’unga. It would be McKenzie’s sixth start at No 10 in his 47-test career which leaves everything for the maturing Chiefs playmaker to prove at this level.

Beauden Barrett, following his return from a second six-month sabbatical in Japan, wants to challenge McKenzie for the first-five duties but is likely to resume the fullback role he last fulfilled for the All Blacks in the World Cup final.

On the bench Blues prop Ofa Tuʻungafasi is another carrying a rib complaint that casts a cloud over his availability. George Bower has been called in as specialist loosehead cover but Crusaders team-mate Tamaiti Williams shapes as the ideal impact prospect from the pine.

If the All Blacks are bold they could inject Chiefs halfback Cortez Ratima’s dynamic running game for his test debut from the bench but, for the season opener, it seems likely they will favour Finlay Christie as the closer.

With limited preparation, all five rookies – Ratima, Billy Proctor, Pasilio Tosi, George Bell, Wallace Sititi – may be forced to wait for their boarding passes as Robertson seeks a steady start to his highly-anticipated tenure.

Predicted All Blacks team:

1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu, 5. Scott Barrett (c), 6. Ethan Blackadder, 7. Dalton Papali’i, 8. Ardie Savea, 9. TJ Perenara, 10. Damian McKenzie, 11. Mark Tele’a 12. Jordie Barrett, 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Sevu Reece, 15. Beauden Barrett

Bench: Asafo Aumua, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Finlay Christie, Stephen Perofeta, Anton Lienert-Brown







