As part of that, Cane also made the decision to step aside as All Blacks captain, and pave the way for Scott Barrett to succeed him at the helm of the team as they build towards the 2027 World Cup in Australia.
But now, as he counts down towards the end of his test career, Cane is content in his role as a senior player alone.
“There’s definitely not as much [of a] mental load, I suppose, of not being skipper,” he said.
“I still greatly care about the team and how we’re going. That’s how my mind works.
“I’m always thinking of things, I’ve been programmed that way for a few years now. Certainly, [it’s] not the same mental load. My focus will just be to come on and do my job as best I can.”
Fortunately, thanks to his injury, Cane has been able to be part of this All Blacks team as part of his recovery.
Despite missing the series against England and one-off test against Fiji in San Diego, Cane was still part of Robertson’s squad, and was brought into the group fulltime when the Rugby Championship began.
And while still coming to grips with his return to test rugby, Cane’s place in the squad, regardless of leadership role, is welcome.
“[It] has allowed me to get a feel for where I can contribute and how I can fit in from a leadership point of view,” he added.
“Last week and this week, I feel a lot more comfortable. At the start, you’re just conscious. You don’t want to be stepping on boys’ toes.
“I want them to lead as best as they can, and support them as best I can.