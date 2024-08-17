And while Cane was with the All Blacks as they opened their campaign with tests against England and Fiji, Saturday will see him play under new leadership for the first time.

From a personal perspective, this isn’t the first time Cane has played without the captaincy.

In 2021, as he returned from a pectoral injury, former coach Ian Foster temporarily awarded the captaincy to Sam Whitelock on the end of year tour, in order to let Cane get back to his best as a player alone.

But now, as he counts down towards the end of his test career, Cane is content in his role as a senior player alone.

“There’s definitely not as much [of a] mental load, I suppose, of not being skipper,” he said.

“I still greatly care about the team and how we’re going. That’s how my mind works.

“I’m always thinking of things, I’ve been programmed that way for a few years now. Certainly, [it’s] not the same mental load. My focus will just be to come on and do my job as best I can.”

Fortunately, thanks to his injury, Cane has been able to be part of this All Blacks team as part of his recovery.

Despite missing the series against England and one-off test against Fiji in San Diego, Cane was still part of Robertson’s squad, and was brought into the group fulltime when the Rugby Championship began.

And while still coming to grips with his return to test rugby, Cane’s place in the squad, regardless of leadership role, is welcome.

“[It] has allowed me to get a feel for where I can contribute and how I can fit in from a leadership point of view,” he added.

“Last week and this week, I feel a lot more comfortable. At the start, you’re just conscious. You don’t want to be stepping on boys’ toes.

“I want them to lead as best as they can, and support them as best I can.

“The good part is between Ardie, Scooter [Barrett], Jordie and Codie as vice-captains, we’ve all played a lot of rugby together. It’s not like we don’t have off-field relationships.

“It’s worked out well.”

However, Cane won’t be eased back into test rugby, by any means.

Last week’s defeat to Argentina in Wellington leaves Robertson’s All Blacks with their backs to the wall.

Not only would it be mathematically catastrophic to any hopes of winning the 2024 Rugby Championship, but it would also surrender a winning streak at Eden Park that dates back to 1994.

While not part of the matchday 23, Cane was still part of the All Blacks unit that lost in Wellington.

And now with the chance, albeit covering off the bench, Cane says his side are ready to right the wrongs of last week.

“Obviously it was tough to watch the boys go down. Even though you’re not playing, the boys who are part of the squad put a lot into the training week as well.

“We try to pride ourselves on preparing the team as best we can. The coaches have talked, some of the finer details have been spoken about in review.

“Ultimately, we applied pressure through points and then eased off. If you look at the scoreboard, it was a real ding-dong battle.

“We didn’t manage to stack good moments on good moments, which ultimately applies more pressure. That comes down to some of the exits, some of the skill execution.

“As always, there’s areas to improve on.”

