Rugby: Sam Whitelock to captain All Blacks for end of year tests

Sam Whitelock. Photo / Photosport

Sam Whitelock will be the official tour captain for the All Blacks for their end of year tests.

The Crusaders lock led the side through the early part of the season with Sam Cane out injured.

Whitelock missed the Australian leg of the Rugby Championship as he awaited a birth back home, with Ardie Savea taking over.

With Whitelock back for the end of year tour and Cane only making his return after six months out, assistant coach John Plumtree says the time is right for the former to replace Savea.

