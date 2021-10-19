Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Rugby: Sam Whitelock to captain All Blacks for end of year tests

Quick Read
Sam Whitelock. Photo / Photosport

Sam Whitelock. Photo / Photosport

NZ Herald

Sam Whitelock will be the official tour captain for the All Blacks for their end of year tests.

The Crusaders lock led the side through the early part of the season with Sam Cane out injured.

Whitelock missed the Australian leg of the Rugby Championship as he awaited a birth back home, with Ardie Savea taking over.

With Whitelock back for the end of year tour and Cane only making his return after six months out, assistant coach John Plumtree says the time is right for the former to replace Savea.

More to come...