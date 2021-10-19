Rugby star Sean Wainui dies in car crash: Stan Walker says loss 'absolutely devastating'

Video of Māori All Blacks star Sean Wainui teaching his son the haka. Video / @seanwainui

Kiwi musician Stan Walker has paid tribute to his fallen friend and rugby player Sean Wainui, saying 'we feel fully broken for you bro'.

Walker's tribute was posted on Instagram as news of Wainui's death reverberates around not only the country, but the world.

Wainui died in a single-vehicle crash around 7.50am at McLaren Falls Park, near Tauranga, on Monday to leave the wider New Zealand rugby community in mourning.

The 25-year-old is survived by wife Paige, and their children Kawariki and Arahia.

Through his time with Taranaki, the Crusaders, Chiefs, Bay of Plenty and New Zealand Māori, Wainui had a profound impact on many teammates, including those within the All Blacks.

Tributes from players and teams have from not only New Zealand, but also Australia. He was also mastermind behind the formation of the Crusaders' haka, Takina Te Kawa.

"Absolutely devastating my bro," Walker wrote on his Instagram page which featured a photo of them with their wives.

"You are loved by so many… Biggest heart my bro… Sooo much aroha & prayers to your beautiful wife, kids & all your whanau…Moe mai ra e te rangatira."

All Black Codie Taylor and his teammates touched down in Washington DC following a 35-hour journey to learn the news of Wainui's death.

When Crusaders hooker Taylor fronted the media on Tuesday his raw emotions reflected the grief the All Blacks are grappling with.

"It really hits home. It shows how fragile life can be. You feel for his loved ones. It's hard, he's got kids," Taylor said as he shed tears.

"I want to send love from the All Blacks to his family. It's hugely devastating news to hear and I know they'll be going through a lot right now. It's pretty tragic. He's a man held in high regard among the rugby community. He was a special part of the Crusaders when he first came down and a special part of the Chiefs, Māori All Blacks, Taranaki and the Bay."

The All Blacks held a team meeting to share stories about Wainui and the leadership group are discussing how to best honour him in Sunday's test against the USA.

"It's pretty tough. I know there's a few boys in here really struggling as you'd expect. We touched on it this morning as a group and there'll be another opportunity to do that later on.

"With a man with so much mana and respect it's so sad. There's a lot of shock."