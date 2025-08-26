Reader question: Supposedly we have been focusing on discipline – it’s not working. Are we being arrogant and not taking the threat of yellow and red cards seriously? – Adrienne S.

Gregor Paul replies: Not sure that arrogance is the source of the ill-discipline. I think New Zealand has an endemic cultural issue around respecting the laws. Kids are taught to push the offside line, to get away with what they can and play the referee. It’s sold as a skill, part of the game, smart management to get a jump on the opposition.

We see this cynicism throughout Super Rugby and, unfortunately, New Zealand’s best players get to the All Blacks unable to resist their impulse to slap down a pass or block an opposition chaser’s running line. How do you break these habits?

Reader question: Can you tell me how this team is any different from Ian Foster’s team? It features most of the same players, some deserving the jersey and some past it. The same mixed results, good and great, then bad and terrible. No new tactics or special change in style. Robertson seems out of his depth and is learning on the job. And please don’t say they are playing faster ... they aren’t.

We were promised the Messiah and just got malaise ... – Peter W.

Gregor Paul replies: Who promised the Messiah? Ask yourself that. What should be apparent is that coaching the All Blacks is not easy. New Zealanders have unrealistic expectations and rigid beliefs that their players are inherently better. Maybe now the penny will drop that we are currently in the golden age of international rugby where there is nothing between the top six or seven teams.

Reader question: Gregor, do you feel Razor has painted himself into a corner with his wing selections, Rieko Ioane and Sevu Reece? What are the alternatives and does that pair’s lack of form open the way for an emergency call-up for Leicester Faingaʻanuku? – Patrick M.

Gregor Paul replies: Yes, I do feel he’s failed to respect the importance of wings being able to catch high balls and chase down kicks. I think Rieko Ioane – despite still not looking comfortable there – has been a valid selection on the left wing as he’s still one of the fastest players in the country and while he’s never been great under the high ball, he’s offered plenty of other qualities.

But there needed to be some discovery work done on alternatives to Sevu Reece, who doesn’t have great top-end speed and isn’t great under the high ball, either. You can’t play at this level with two wings who are aerially suspect. I’d pick Emoni Narawa for Reece and then rethink again when Leicester Fainga’anuku is eligible later in the year.

Reader question: Why doesn’t the backline play with more depth? – John O.

Gregor Paul replies: Alignment is a perennial question for all backlines. Sir Wayne Smith liked to have the All Blacks midfield playing almost on the gainline. That tests skillsets and decision-making, but it potentially creates space for the outsides. Play deeper and there is more time and space, but it creates more options for the defence to shut attacks down behind the gain line. There is always a happy medium.

Reader question: Hi Gregor, why are we so obsessed with box-kicking? We fight for the ball, achieve a turnover and seem to always give the opposition the ball back? I understand sometimes you want the ball in front of your forwards to run on to, but at the weekend, I don’t think the ball went through the backs to the wings once? – Fiona W.

Gregor Paul replies: I wouldn’t say the All Blacks are obsessed with box-kicking, but it is their default option when they are not building momentum through their forward pack. It’s like there’s a flow chart for the players: quick possession and defence shuffling backwards – pass the ball. Slow ball, defence aligned and on front foot – box-kick.

Reader question: Is catching the high ball a question of technique? Cheslin Kolbe, who is 172cm, very often manages to win the high ball against much taller, bigger opponents. Do our back three need to refine their technique catching the ball? In 2015, we had Israel Dagg, Cory Jane and Richard Kahui who were all excellent; later we had Ben Smith. Our athletes are up there with the best in the world, why do we keep losing the aerial battle? – Kim Y.

Gregor Paul replies: Well, without being facetious, I think it is fairly obvious the back three need to collectively refine their techniques from the current “not catching the ball” technique they are employing now, to a “successfully catching” one. Size is irrelevant really, it’s about timing, confidence, bravery and commitment.

Reader question: Scott Barrett’s performances don’t appear to inspire and lift the team. He doesn’t appear to read the game as well as a captain should and change tactics when things aren’t working. Ardie Savea was truly inspirational with Moana Pasifika and seems to have a better read on the game and make better decisions when he is captain. Is there a case for Ardie Savea to be made captain? – Paul O.

Gregor Paul replies: Captaincy at this level is largely about form and the ability to lead through action and performance. The strategic decision-making is done through committee – so in answer to your question, absolutely there is a case to make Ardie Savea captain. He’s the best player in the world, is hugely respected by his teammates, opposition and referees and makes everyone around him want to be at their best.

Reader question: Looks like Kyle Preston might end up with some game time with Ratima injured. Do you think he’s ready for it with only one Super Rugby season under his belt? – Grace M.

Gregor Paul replies: I guess we will find out ...

