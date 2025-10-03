Advertisement
All Blacks vs Wallabies: Scott Robertson’s future in spotlight after Jamie Joseph’s appointment

Gregor Paul
Analysis by
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read
Rugby analyst and feature writer

Liam Napier and Elliott Smith discuss the All Blacks big selection talking points in Perth.
THE FACTS

  • Jamie Joseph has been appointed to coach the All Blacks XV for the next two years.
  • This move by New Zealand Rugby acts as a contingency amid pressure on Scott Robertson.
  • Robertson’s All Blacks have delivered inconsistent results.

The announcement that Jamie Joseph had been locked in to coach the All Blacks XV for the next two years had the feel of New Zealand Rugby taking the first step of a contingency strategy as pressure mounts on Scott Robertson and his coaching team to provide certainty

